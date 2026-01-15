AIFin Price Today

The live AIFin (AIF) price today is $ 0.000000005615, with a 24.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000000005615 per AIF.

AIFin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIF. During the last 24 hours, AIF traded between $ 0.0000000045 (low) and $ 0.00000002385 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIF moved -23.44% in the last hour and -96.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 724.80K.

AIFin (AIF) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 724.80K$ 724.80K $ 724.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5,615,000.00T$ 5,615,000.00T $ 5,615,000.00T Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000,000,001,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000,000,001,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000,000,001,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ARB

