Adix Price Today

The live Adix (ADIX) price today is $ 0.0000024, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000024 per ADIX.

Adix currently ranks #4187 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ADIX. During the last 24 hours, ADIX traded between $ 0.0000018 (low) and $ 0.0000026 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000787555273200903, while the all-time low was $ 0.000000973774426161.

In short-term performance, ADIX moved +9.09% in the last hour and +9.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.33K.

Adix (ADIX) Market Information

Rank No.4187 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 2.33K$ 2.33K $ 2.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 240.00K$ 240.00K $ 240.00K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Adix is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.33K. The circulating supply of ADIX is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 240.00K.