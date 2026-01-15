KLARA Price Today

The live KLARA (KLARA) price today is $ 0.000613, with a 16.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current KLARA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000613 per KLARA.

KLARA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KLARA. During the last 24 hours, KLARA traded between $ 0.00061 (low) and $ 0.000776 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KLARA moved -6.27% in the last hour and -51.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.28K.

KLARA (KLARA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 13.28K$ 13.28K $ 13.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.30M$ 61.30M $ 61.30M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

