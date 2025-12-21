Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De politie van Wales onderzoekt £ 2,1 miljoen aan verbijsterde Bitcoin fraude. De politie in Wales waarschuwt voor een verontrustende trend die op dit moment gaande is, die ervoor kan zorgen dat er meer slachtoffers worden gemaakt. Een slachtoffer werd opgelicht voor £ 2,1 miljoen. Wat is er precies gebeurd in Wales en hoe kun je voorkomen zelf slachtoffer te worden van dit soort Bitcoin scams? De politie van Wales doet onderzoek De politie van Wales is een onderzoek gestart naar £ 2,1 miljoen aan Bitcoin (BTC) fraude. Daarnaast waarschuwt de politie dat er op dit moment een verontrustende trend gaande is, waardoor er meer slachtoffers gemaakt zouden kunnen worden. De Bitcoin zwendel zorgde ervoor dat een cybercrimineel £ 2,1 miljoen rijker werd. Het slachtoffer werd misleid om een wachtwoord in te leveren door een cybercrimineel die zich voordeed als een hoge wetshandhavingsfunctionaris. Dit zorgde ervoor dat de cybercrimineel binnen enkele ogenblikken het wachtwoord van het slachtoffer in handen had. Hierdoor heeft het slachtoffer miljoenen aan bezittingen verloren. Het onderzoek naar de Bitcoin scam De politie van Noord-Wales doet nu onderzoek om de cybercriminelen achter deze Bitcoin scam te achterhalen. De politie wil het geld uiteindelijk terughalen en teruggeven aan de rechtmatige eigenaar. Daarnaast heeft de politie in Wales een waarschuwing de deur uitgedaan voor iedereen die cryptocurrency bezit. Het is van groot belang om nooit je wachtwoord te delen met vreemden. Ook wanneer je iemand wel kent, is het al af te raden om je wachtwoord te geven. Bewaar je wachtwoord altijd goed zelf en deel het wachtwoord met niemand. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Bitcoin scam zorgt voor een verlies van £ 2,1 miljoen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Verklaring van de politie over de Bitcoin scam De politie van Noord-Wales heeft een verklaring over het onderzoek van de Bitcoin scam vrijgegeven. Het volgende kunnen we in de verklaring lezen: De politie van Noord-Wales onderzoekt momenteel een duizelingwekkend Bitcoin-verlies van £2,1 miljoen, een zaak die een verontrustende nieuwe trend benadrukt die zich richt op langetermijncryptohouders die koude opslagapparaten gebruiken. Verder valt er in de verklaring te lezen dat de politie denkt dat deze persoon mogelijk is geïdentificeerd via een datalek, waardoor dit een zeer gerichte en geavanceerde zwendel was. Volgens de verklaring betreft de zaak een slachtoffer met wie contact is opgenomen door een oplichter die zich voordoet als een hoge Britse wetshandhavingsfunctionaris. De manier waarop het slachtoffer is opgelicht In de verklaring van de politie van Wales valt ook te lezen hoe de oplichters te werk gingen. Ze verzonnen een verhaal en beweerden dat ze een persoon hadden gearresteerd van wie de telefoon en het persoonlijke identificatiedocumenten van het slachtoffer bleken te zijn. Dit legt de nadruk op de mogelijke inbreuk van beveiliging en helemaal op een inbreuk van de privacy van het slachtoffer. Op het moment dat het slachtoffer dit geloofd, maakt de oplichter gebruik van de situatie. De oplichter maakt gebruik van de angst en urgentie van het verhaal en instrueerde het slachtoffer om zijn bezittingen veilig te stellen door in te loggen op een cold storage apparaat. Dit mag het slachtoffer dan doen via een link van de oplichter. Het slachtoffer gaat er dan in mee, omdat er urgentie en angst in het spel is. Het slachtoffer voerde het wachtwoord in op een nepwebsite, waardoor de oplichter zijn wachtwoord in handen kregen. Hierdoor konden de oplichters de wallet van het slachtoffer volledig leegtrekken, waardoor er £ 2,1 miljoen gestolen werd. Voorkom dat je opgelicht wordt Volgens de politie in Wales is er een trend gaande van dit soort oplichting. Dit betekent dat jij en ik ook niet veilig zijn voor een Bitcoin scam. Het is daarom van groot belang om ervoor te zorgen dat we veilig zijn tegen dit soort scam. Regel nummer 1 is logisch, geef je wachtwoord nooit zomaar weg. Daarnaast is het goed om het nummer waardoor je gebeld bent te checken en te voorkomen dat je zelf nog extra gegevens aan een vreemd persoon afstaat. Controleer altijd met wie je spreekt en bel desnoods een ander nummer voordat je verder gaat met het contact met een bedrijf of instantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin scam zorgt voor een verlies van £ 2,1 miljoen is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.