The Berachain core team has downplayed rumors of special treatment for Brevan Howard over other investors. Brevan Howard is said to have a refund right on its $25 million investment in Berachain's Series B round. The BERA token has been trapped in a falling trend, down over 90% from its ATH. The cofounders of the Berachain (BERA) chain have denied special treatment for some investors over others. According to a pseudonymous co-founder of Berachain on X alias @SmokeyTheBera, all the participating investors of the chain's Series B funding round were treated equally. Berachain Team Downplays Allegations of Special Refund Right The Berachain ecosystem has been caught up in a glaring rumor that could trigger its potential downfall. According to a report from Unchained, Brevan Howard fund, which led Berachain's Series B funding round last year, received a refund-right for its $25 million. The report highlighted that Nova Digital, under Brevan Howard, was shielded from potential losses unlike other Investors. The report noted that Berachain potentially gave Nova Digital a refund right of its $25 million for up to 1 year after the BERA token generation event. The documents obtained by Unchained revealed favorable terms for Brevan Howard compared to other participants led by Polychain, Hack VC, Arrington Capital, and Tribe Capital. However, Smokey the Bera noted that all investors had the same paperwork during the Series B funding round. "Brevan Howard remains one of the largest investors in Berachain. Their investments involve several complex commercial agreements, but they participated in the series B fundraise on the same paperwork as all investors." Smokey the Bera noted. According to Smokey the Bera, the compliance team at Nova Digital only sought to protect the firm's investments if Berachain failed to get listed and conduct a TGE. Furthermore, Nova's investment in Berachain is among…