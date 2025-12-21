The post Is The Network’s P2P Layer Fixed as Bitmine Picks up $500M Ether appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin acknowledged the network is finally closing one of its longest-standing technical gaps: a lack of deep peer-to-peer (P2P) networking expertise inside the Ethereum Foundation. In an X post late Monday, Buterin said he felt that Ethereum over-indexed on crypto economics, byzantine fault tolerance (BFT) consensus and block-layer research while taking the network layer for granted. But the sentiment has changed. He pointed to early PeerDAS performance as proof that the Foundation can now ship complex networking improvements at scale, crediting Raúl Jordan and others for getting the system running. Loading… PeerDAS is a prototype for Data Availability Sampling (DAS), which is essential for Ethereum’s scaling via sharding. It allows light clients to check if all shard data has been published by sampling small portions, greatly enhancing scalability while maintaining decentralization and security. In another X post last week, Buterin added that Ethereum still needed a functioning on-chain gas futures market, arguing that prediction markets on BASEFEE could give users clearer expectations around future gas costs and allow teams to hedge congestion risk years ahead. The comments land amid a renewed wave of institutional accumulation. BitMine Immersion Technologies, the largest corporate holder of ETH, bought 138,452 tokens last week — about $435 million — lifting its treasury to 3.86 million ETH. Chairman Thomas Lee said the firm accelerated purchases after the Fusaka upgrade and on expectations that easing macro conditions will support risk assets into early 2026. BitMine’s buying pace has picked up after several months of quieter accumulation, and the firm has framed the move as a strategic bet on Ethereum’s execution layer and scaling roadmap rather than a short-term positioning play. Whether that demand converges with Buterin’s push for a more robust networking layer will likely shape sentiment around Ethereum’s next phase of scaling —…

The post Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Praises PeerDAS Progress and Fusaka Upgrade Delivering Sharding and Data Availability Sampling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a public post, Vitalik Buterin notes that the Ethereum Foundation once prioritized cryptoeconomics, BFT consensus, and the block layer, often overlooking the network layer. The shift is evident as PeerDAS demonstrates improved capabilities and resilience. He credited Foundation members such as @raulvk for heroic contributions ensuring PeerDAS‘s smooth operation and for outlining a roadmap to faster propagation, stronger fault tolerance, and enhanced network privacy. Vitalik Buterin then expressed optimism for future developments and the potential they hold for Ethereum’s network architecture and overall reliability. In a prior note celebrating the Fusaka upgrade, he stated that PeerDAS in Fusaka has achieved sharding and data availability sampling, aligning with Ethereum’s long-standing aspirations. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/ethereum-co-founder-vitalik-buterin-praises-peerdas-progress-and-fusaka-upgrade-delivering-sharding-and-data-availability-sampling

Federal Reserve study confirms BFT’s role in secure payment systems. XRP, XLM, and HBAR already use advanced BFT technology. ISO 20022 compliance strengthens XRP, XLM, and HBAR’s position. A financial pundit has sparked renewed discussion after pointing out that Federal Reserve research had already validated the consensus models powering XRP, XLM, and HBAR. According to SMQKE, the Federal Reserve previously recognized Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) systems as one of the most secure and scalable frameworks for modern payment networks. Federal Reserve Research Validates BFT Systems The post referenced an official study published under the Federal Reserve’s Finance and Economics Discussion Series titled “Heraclius: A Byzantine Fault Tolerant Database System with Potential for Modern Payment Systems.” The research highlighted that BFT-based models can maintain high security while achieving remarkable processing speeds, reportedly exceeding 100,000 transactions per second. Researchers described Byzantine Fault Tolerance as a model that ensures a network continues operating even when some nodes fail or act dishonestly. This finding established BFT as a benchmark for distributed systems, outperforming older mechanisms such as Proof of Work and Proof of Stake that often struggle with efficiency and energy use. Also Read: ChartNerd Analysis: XRP Supply Shock to Trigger $13-$27 Rally FEDERAL RESERVE RESEARCH HAD ALREADY VALIDATED BFT, CONFIRMING XRP, XLM, AND HBAR’S ROLE IN SECURE PAYMENTS The Federal Reserve previously acknowledged the efficiency and scalability of Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus models in an earlier research paper outlining a… pic.twitter.com/J7OocjIdYc — SMQKE (@SMQKEDQG) October 22, 2025 Consequently, SMQKE noted that XRP, along with Stellar’s XLM and Hedera’s HBAR, had already implemented variations of this model long before the Federal Reserve’s publication. These networks use consensus structures derived from BFT, such as Federated Byzantine Agreement in Ripple and Stellar, and Asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance in Hedera Hashgraph. Why the Federal Reserve’s Recognition Matters The Federal Reserve’s acknowledgment of BFT technology is viewed as a strong endorsement of the architecture supporting these digital assets. Moreover, it aligns with their design as fast, energy-efficient, and resilient payment systems suited for large-scale financial use. Additionally, XRP, XLM, and HBAR are all ISO 20022 compliant, the international messaging standard for global banking interoperability. Hence, analysts argue that this compatibility positions them as ideal candidates for integration within regulated financial infrastructures. According to SMQKE, the study effectively laid the foundation for the ongoing shift toward incorporating private digital assets into official payment frameworks. The observation has reignited optimism within the digital asset community, as the link between past Federal Reserve research and current blockchain adoption trends becomes increasingly clear. Also Read: TRUMP Token Rises Over 50% as Trump Seeks $230 Million From Justice Department The post Pundit: “Federal Reserve Research Already Confirmed XRP Role in Secure Payment,” Here’s How appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.