Brazil National Fan Logo

Brazil National Fan Price(BFT)

USD

Brazil National Fan (BFT) Live Price Chart

$0.01546
$0.01546$0.01546
-7.64%(1D)

BFT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Brazil National Fan (BFT) today is 0.01546 USD with a current market cap of $ 444.82K USD. BFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Brazil National Fan Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 57.88K USD
- Brazil National Fan price change within the day is -7.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.77M USD

Get real-time price updates of the BFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BFT price information.

BFT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Brazil National Fan for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0012788-7.64%
30 Days$ -0.00504-24.59%
60 Days$ -0.01016-39.66%
90 Days$ -0.00432-21.85%
Brazil National Fan Price Change Today

Today, BFT recorded a change of $ -0.0012788 (-7.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Brazil National Fan 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00504 (-24.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Brazil National Fan 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BFT saw a change of $ -0.01016 (-39.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Brazil National Fan 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00432 (-21.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BFT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Brazil National Fan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01499
$ 0.01499$ 0.01499

$ 0.01844
$ 0.01844$ 0.01844

$ 1.7586
$ 1.7586$ 1.7586

+2.45%

-7.64%

+1.37%

BFT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 444.82K
$ 444.82K$ 444.82K

$ 57.88K
$ 57.88K$ 57.88K

28.77M
28.77M 28.77M

What is Brazil National Fan (BFT)

The Brazilian National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, the Brazilian National Football Team offers fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create a digital collection, purchase NFT, receive fan awards, and participate in games and task attributes linked to roles and great experiences.

Brazil National Fan is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Brazil National Fan investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Brazil National Fan on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Brazil National Fan buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Brazil National Fan Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Brazil National Fan, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Brazil National Fan price prediction page.

Brazil National Fan Price History

Tracing BFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Brazil National Fan price history page.

How to buy Brazil National Fan (BFT)

Looking for how to buy Brazil National Fan? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Brazil National Fan on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BFT to Local Currencies

1 BFT to VND
406.8299
1 BFT to AUD
A$0.023963
1 BFT to GBP
0.011595
1 BFT to EUR
0.0136048
1 BFT to USD
$0.01546
1 BFT to MYR
RM0.0660142
1 BFT to TRY
0.5961376
1 BFT to JPY
¥2.2418546
1 BFT to RUB
1.2791604
1 BFT to INR
1.3072976
1 BFT to IDR
Rp253.4425824
1 BFT to KRW
21.6526576
1 BFT to PHP
0.860349
1 BFT to EGP
￡E.0.7847496
1 BFT to BRL
R$0.087349
1 BFT to CAD
C$0.0213348
1 BFT to BDT
1.884574
1 BFT to NGN
24.7755776
1 BFT to UAH
0.643136
1 BFT to VES
Bs1.32956
1 BFT to PKR
Rs4.3584832
1 BFT to KZT
7.9566436
1 BFT to THB
฿0.5121898
1 BFT to TWD
NT$0.475395
1 BFT to AED
د.إ0.0567382
1 BFT to CHF
Fr0.0126772
1 BFT to HKD
HK$0.119815
1 BFT to MAD
.د.م0.1431596
1 BFT to MXN
$0.303016

Brazil National Fan Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Brazil National Fan, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Brazil National Fan Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Brazil National Fan

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch

MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

May 2, 2025

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.

May 2, 2025

What is Pumpfun (PUMP) – Viral Solana Memecoin Generator

Discover what Pumpfun is, how it works, and why it’s going viral in the Solana ecosystem. Learn how to create tokens, the risks involved, and whether it’s worth the hype.

May 2, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BFT
USD

1 BFT = 0.01546 USD

Trade

BFTUSDT
$0.01546
$0.01546$0.01546
-15.15%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee