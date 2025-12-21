The post XRP Price Analysis for December 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The prices of most of the coins are falling today, according to CoinStats. XRP chart by CoinStats XRP/USD The price of XRP has declined by 1.49% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $2.0575. If the daily candle closes near the resistance, traders may witness a blast to the $2.15 area. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of XRP is far from key levels. You Might Also Like The rate is in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $1.8209 and the resistance of $2.3034. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar, as neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one should focus on the nearest area of $2. If the weekly bar closes near that mark, there is a high chance to see a test of the $1.80 zone soon. XRP is trading at $2.0879 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-analysis-for-december-5

