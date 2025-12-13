De Fusaka upgrade voor Ethereum staat gepland op 3 december 2025 en verbetert de schaalbaarheid en efficiëntie. De update gaat live rond blok 13.164.544, tegelijk met het einde van Quantitative Tightening en een toespraak van Jerome Powell. Hoe beïnvloeden deze technische en macro-economische factoren de Ethereum koers in de laatste weken van 2025? Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Wat de Fusaka upgrade precies verandert Fusaka is geen kleine onderhoudsupdate, maar een pakket Ethereum Improvement Proposals die zich richten op meer dataruimte en betere prestaties van het netwerk. Een van de belangrijkste onderdelen is PeerDAS, bekend als EIP-7594. Dit onderdeel gaat over data availability, dus de vraag of de data van het netwerk betrouwbaar en controleerbaar beschikbaar blijft. Nu moeten veel nodes nog grote databestanden van Layer-2 oplossingen verwerken. Dat kost veel bandbreedte en rekencapaciteit. PeerDAS verdeelt deze data in kleinere stukken die over het Ethereum netwerk worden verspreid. De nodes hoeven niet langer alles zelf binnen te halen. Zij controleren slechts een deel en vertrouwen op het geheel van het netwerk voor de rest. Dit verlaagt de technische drempel om een node te draaien en helpt decentralisatie te behouden. Als meer data efficiënt door het Ethereum netwerk kan worden verwerkt, ontstaat er ruimte voor meer transacties, rollups en toepassingen zonder dat de kosten direct oplopen. Dat maakt het Ethereum netwerk beter geschikt voor een groter wereldwijd gebruik, van DeFi tot gaming en realworld assets. 1/ Fusaka is coming December 3rd. Ethereum’s next major upgrade shows that the network can grow to meet global demand, without compromising on decentralization or permissionlessness. Whether you’re a user, builder, institution, or operator, here’s how Fusaka will impact you. pic.twitter.com/FKsqdZiwMM — Ethereum (@ethereum) November 28, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De langste government shutdown in de geschiedenis van de VS is eindelijk achter de rug. Dat zorgt ervoor dat er eindelijk weer vooruitgang geboekt kan worden. Dit is erg bullish voor crypto, en dus gaan wereldberoemde traders ineens all-in op altcoins als XRP. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet… Continue reading Daalt de Ethereum koers onder $2.800 door bearish MACD en RSI rond 55? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Ethereum koers: wat is de invloed van de Fusaka upgrade op ETH prijs? De directe impact van een upgrade is vaak technisch, maar de markt kijkt naar de gevolgen voor vraag en gebruik van ETH tokens. Wanneer Fusaka ervoor zorgt dat rollups goedkoper en betrouwbaarder worden, kan dit op termijn tot meer activiteit leiden op het Ethereum netwerk. Voor elke transactie in dit ecosysteem zijn immers ETH tokens nodig om voor gas te betalen. Volgens een crypto-analist kan een stabiele prijszone boven een belangrijk steunniveau de basis vormen voor een mogelijke ETH koersbeweging richting een hogere bandbreedte rond grofweg $3.200 tot $3.400. Die prijszone wordt gezien als een gebied waar eerder veel Ethereum-handel plaatsvond en waar opnieuw sterke interesse kan ontstaan. De onderbouwing ligt in eerdere schommelingen van de prijs, waarin ETH meerdere keren tussen ongeveer $2.800 en $3.200 bewoog. Blijft de Ethereum prijs boven deze steun, dan blijft dit technische beeld aantrekkelijk voor de bulls. Zakt de prijs echter onder dit niveau, dan komt er een lagere prijszone rond ongeveer $2.800 weer in beeld als belangrijk gebied voor de bears. $ETH is still consolidating around the $3,000 level. Not much price action due to weekends, but next week could be interesting. QT is ending on December 1st, Powell’s speech is on December 1st, and the Fusaka upgrade is coming on December 3rd. If Ethereum holds above the… pic.twitter.com/pxgmrOHyah — Ted (@TedPillows) November 30, 2025 De macro economische context in december 2025 De timing van Fusaka valt samen met het einde van de Quantitative Tightening op 1 december. QT is het proces waarbij de centrale bank haar balans verkleint en liquiditeit uit het financiële systeem haalt. Een einde aan QT betekent dat die rem op liquiditeit wegvalt, wat voor risicovolle activa zoals cryptotokens vaak gunstiger is dan een periode van verkrapping. Op dezelfde dag spreekt Jerome Powell, de voorzitter van de Federal Reserve. Zijn boodschap over rente, inflatie en groei kan het sentiment rond alle handelsmarkten beïnvloeden, dus ook digitale tokens. Een toon die wijst op stabiele of dalende rentes ondersteunt vaak de bereidheid van investeerders om meer risico te nemen. Een strenge toon kan juist het tegenovergestelde effect hebben. Omdat deze macrogebeurtenissen zo dicht op de Fusaka upgrade liggen, kan de reactie van de Ethereum markt in deze periode sterk afhangen van een combinatie van beide factoren. Technische analyse van het huidige ETH prijsgebied In de recente prijsactie bewoog Ethereum in een bandbreedte tussen grofweg $2.800 en $3.200. Dat wijst op een fase waarin zowel bulls als bears actief zijn en evenwicht zoeken. Rond een psychologisch niveau in de buurt van $3.000 is in het verleden vaak veel ETH volume te zien geweest. Dit maakt dit gebied belangrijk als steun of kantelpunt. De MACD, de Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, laat op dit moment een dalende lijn zien. De signaallijn ligt boven de MACD lijn, wat doorgaans als een bearish signaal wordt gezien. Dit betekent dat het recente positieve momentum is afgenomen en dat de bears meer invloed op de kortere termijn hebben gekregen. De Relative Strength Index, of RSI, staat rond 55. Deze waarde ligt in het neutrale gebied. De Ethereum markt is daarmee volgens dit signaal niet overbought en niet oversold. Dit geeft ruimte voor een koersbeweging in beide richtingen, afhankelijk van nieuwe informatie zoals de uitrol van Fusaka of de reactie op macro nieuws. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Er is eindelijk een einde gekomen aan de langste government shutdown ooit in de VS. Dit betekent dat er weer ruimte ontstaat voor vooruitgang, wat positief is voor de cryptomarkt. Volgens analisten is de bull market nog steeds intact, en dus zouden altcoins snel kunnen stijgen. Maar wat… Continue reading Daalt de Ethereum koers onder $2.800 door bearish MACD en RSI rond 55? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische zones rond de Ethereum koers Veel technische analisten kijken naar enkele duidelijke ETH prijszones. De eerste is het genoemde gebied rond ongeveer $3.000. Zolang de candles steun in dit gebied vinden en snel herstellen wanneer de prijs er kort onder zakt, zien de bulls dit vaak als een gezonde consolidatie. Daarboven ligt een weerstandszone tussen ruwweg $3.200 en $3.400. In eerdere Ethereum prijsbewegingen werd in deze band veel verkocht, wat erop wijst dat daar veel aanbod ligt. Wanneer de ETH prijs in een nieuwe poging door deze zone breekt en daarboven blijft, kan dit door traders als bevestiging worden gezien dat het vorige Ethereum weerstandsniveau in een nieuwe steunzone is veranderd. Aan de onderkant ligt de eerder genoemde prijszone rond ongeveer $2.800. Hier vond recentelijk meerdere keren duidelijke steun plaats. Wanneer de ETH prijs richting dit gebied beweegt, krijgen de bears vaak meer vertrouwen en letten de bulls extra goed op of de bears opnieuw actief worden. Vooruitblik op Ethereum na de Fusaka upgrade De Fusaka upgrade versterkt de technologische basis van Ethereum door data anders te structureren en de druk op de nodes te verlagen. In combinatie met een einde aan QT en een belangrijke toespraak van de Fed voorzitter ontstaat er een periode waarin zowel fundamentele als macro-economische factoren een grote rol spelen. Technisch gezien vormen de prijszones rond $3.000 als steun, $3.200 tot $3.400 als weerstandsgebied en $2.800 als lagere band een helder kader voor Ethereum. De MACD wijst op een verzwakt kortetermijn momentum, terwijl de RSI een neutraal beeld laat zien. Hoe sterk de reactie op Fusaka uiteindelijk wordt, hangt af van de daadwerkelijke netwerkverbeteringen en de manier waarop traders en longterm holders deze veranderingen waarderen. Daarmee staat Ethereum aan het begin van een fase waarin techniek en macrocontext samen de volgende grote ETH koersbeweging kunnen vormen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Daalt de Ethereum koers onder $2.800 door bearish MACD en RSI rond 55? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.