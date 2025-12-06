Debunking The Yen Carry Trade Unwind Alarms

With the Bank of Japan (BOJ) expected to hike rates next week, some observers are worried that the Japanese yen could surge, triggering an unwinding of "carry trades," crushing bitcoin. Their analysis, however, overlooks actual positioning in the FX and bond markets, missing the nuance and far more likely risk that Japanese yields, by anchoring and potentially lifting global bond yields, could eventually weigh over risk assets rather than the yen itself. Popular yen carry trades Before diving deeper, let's break down the yen carry trade and its influence on global markets over the past few decades. The yen (JPY) carry trade involves investors borrowing yen at low rates in Japan and investing in high-yielding assets. For decades, Japan kept interest rates pinned near zero, prompting both traders to borrow in yen and invest in U.S. tech stocks and U.S. Treasury notes. As Charles Schwab noted, "Going long on tech and short on the yen were two very popular trades, because for many years, the yen had been the cheapest major funding currency and tech was consistently profitable." With the BOJ expected to raise rates, concerns are rising that the yen will lose its cheap-funding status, making carry trades less attractive. Higher Japanese interest rates and JGB yields, along with a strengthening yen, could trigger carry trade unwinds – Japanese capital repatriating from overseas assets and sparking broad risk aversion, including in BTC, as witnessed in August 2025. Debunking the scare This analysis, however, lacks nuance on several levels. First and foremost, Japanese rates – even after the expected hike – would sit at just 0.75%, versus 3.75% in the U.S. The yield differential would still remain wide enough to favor U.S. assets and discourage mass unwinding of carry trades. In other words, BOJ will remain the most dovish major…