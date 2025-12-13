The post This App Pays You Crypto to Share Your Poop Pics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Doop, an app that pays users to take photos of their poop, is expected to launch its public beta this fall. It will use an AI agent to analyze the photos to provide custom tips and challenges based on the results. Further down the line, the dataset will be sold to organizations and companies in an attempt to further research. Have you ever finished pooping and wished there was something you could do with the masterpiece you’ve just left in the loo? Well, an upcoming app will pay you to take a photo of it. Doop is an AI-powered health app that will pay users in cryptocurrency for consistently uploading photos of their poop. These images will then be analyzed by an AI agent, which will set challenges for users to improve their gut health. The app is scheduled to release in public beta this fall, with a waitlist already open. While the concept may sound hilarious or even ridiculous at first, Doop says that it has a serious goal behind the poop-tography—so much so that it has raised an undisclosed amount via an angel fundraising round, with participation from pseudonymous crypto investor Dingaling, the founder of meme coin launchpad Boop “People don’t pay attention to poop, but it’s scientific gold because it’s a direct reflection of your diet, your healthstyle, lifestyle, and everything,” Joe Zhou, the founder of Doop, told Decrypt. We’re not another health tracker 💩 Doop is a daily engagement engine that combines behavioral psychology, delightful design, and tokenized incentives to make self-care instinctive. Think: Health + Memes + Rewards → A habit you want to keep pic.twitter.com/Fr9uESvr96 — DoopApp (@DoopApp) August 11, 2025 He explained that most people only go to the doctor a couple of times a year, which creates infrequent snapshots of an…

