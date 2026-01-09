The post Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Explains GKR, Unbelievably Powerful Tech Scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin explains GKR, cost-effective and fast family of prover protocols Combined with ZK-SNARK, ZK-STARK, scheme brings privacy Named after their inventors, Goldwasser, Kalai and Rothblum, GKR proofs — as explained by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin — makes all mainstream cryptography practices fast and resource-efficient. Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin explains GKR, cost-effective and fast family of prover protocols In his guide yesterday, Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, explains what is under the hood of modern ZK proving approaches. Goldwasser-Kalai-Rothblum proofs, or GKR proofs, is the backbone element behind their speed and performance. First described in 2015, the scheme achieves supremacy thanks to its optimized development. While working on data proving, GKR allows only make commitments to inputs and outputs, ignoring intermediary layers. In this case, Buterin describes commitments as putting the data into a cryptographic data structure, either a KZG or a Merkle tree, that allows customers to prove queries about specific things regarding that data. This development paved the way toward zkEVM and zkML blockchain architectures that benefit from ZK cryptography, generating proofs of operations on L2 and verifying them on Ethereum (ETH). Combined with ZK-SNARK, ZK-STARK, scheme brings privacy This scheme is also used in large language models and other AI concepts. Combined with other ZK technologies, it is what protects privacy in L1/L2 interactions: GKR is not “zero knowledge”: it only handles succinctness, not privacy. If you want zero knowledge, wrap the GKR proof in a ZK-SNARK or ZK-STARK. As covered by U.Today previously, recently, Buterin showcased in his X Kohaku, a fork of Ambire, another security development in the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. You Might Also Like Ethereum’s (ETH) inventor yet again underlined that full-stack privacy and security are first-class priorities for Ethereum (ETH). Source: https://u.today/ethereum-founder-vitalik-buterin-explains-gkr-unbelievably-powerful-tech-scheme

The post Floki Crypto Price Prediction: Market Shows Tight Range as Bulls Defend Key Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Floki market has entered a period of restrained volatility, with prices oscillating in a narrow band as traders weigh short-term opportunities against broader uncertainty. Despite recent fluctuations, the token remains relatively stable near the $0.000065–$0.000066 zone, suggesting that the market is balancing between mild selling pressure and renewed accumulation interest. Short-Term Price Structure Reflects Active Intraday Speculation The 5-minute chart for FLOKI/USD on Open Interest highlights a pattern of sharp yet contained price swings, a hallmark of active intraday trading. Midway through the chart, the coin recorded a brief surge followed by swift rejection at local resistance, underscoring the presence of momentum traders exploiting short-lived price spikes. The subsequent retreat revealed strong sell orders absorbing upward movement, leading to a reversion within the existing range. Source: Open Interest Beneath the price chart, the Buy/Sell Volume indicator (value 10) paints a clear picture of the ongoing battle between short-term bulls and bears. Distinct green volume bars accompanied upward thrusts, indicating bursts of buy-side aggression that temporarily overpowered sellers. However, repeated dips below the zero line showed that selling volume quickly returned, dampening follow-through. This interplay suggests a speculative market environment best suited for short-cycle momentum plays rather than extended directional positions. The narrow price channel shaped by quick reversals and low sustained momentum indicates that liquidity remains high but conviction is limited. This phase often precedes either a breakout attempt or a continued range-bound trade, depending on how buyers respond to recurring sell pressure. Market Metrics Show Steady Activity Amid Reduced Volatility Additionally, the coin maintains a market capitalization of $636.87 million, supported by $57.2 million in 24-hour trading volume. The asset’s 1.73% daily gain reflects modest buying strength, with prices hovering around $0.00006591. Ranked 142nd globally, FLOKI remains a notable player in the meme-coin ecosystem, attracting consistent volume despite…

The post Asia's Stablecoin Strategies Diverge: Japan's Banks Eye Yen-Pegged Coin Amid Regional Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia's stablecoin competition is intensifying as Japan's banks plan a ¥1 trillion yen-pegged stablecoin, Singapore advances regulated issuances, and China tightens controls on Hong Kong projects, highlighting divergent strategies for integrating digital assets with national monetary policies. Japan's bank consortium led by MUFG, SMBC, and Mizuho aims to launch a major yen-backed stablecoin by March 2025. Singapore's maturing framework supports issuers like StraitsX, with XSGD listed on major platforms under Monetary Authority oversight. China's restrictions block stablecoin plans from tech firms in Hong Kong, emphasizing state control over capital flows. Explore Asia's stablecoin competition: Japan's ¥1 trillion push, Singapore's innovations, and China's controls. Stay ahead in crypto regulations—read now for expert insights on regional divergences. What is Driving Asia's Stablecoin Competition? Asia's stablecoin competition stems from governments and financial institutions balancing innovation with monetary sovereignty, as seen in Japan's bank-led initiatives, Singapore's regulatory clarity, and China's enforcement actions. These developments test how private stablecoins can integrate with traditional systems without disrupting capital controls. Over the past week, key announcements have spotlighted this divide, with Japan advancing a massive yen-pegged…

The post ECB's Nagel Warns Damaging Trust in Statistics Could Undermine European Monetary Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ECB independence safeguards monetary policy credibility and anchors expectations, reducing policy surprises that shake markets. For crypto traders, a stable macro backdrop lowers risk premia and promotes orderly price discovery. As Nagel notes, politicizing statistics or policy undermines trust, making independence vital for cross-asset stability. Independent statistics underpin credible central bank policy and market expectations—reliable data reduce surprises and support stable crypto sentiment. Trade policy stance and global market links affect crypto liquidity—Nagel's comments on Europe's economic interests shape risk sentiment and cross-border flows. Politicization risks undermining trust in institutions, with potential implications for inflation expectations and market chaos.

