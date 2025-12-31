BRC20.COM Price Today

The live BRC20.COM (BRC20COM) price today is $ 0.006399, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRC20COM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006399 per BRC20COM.

BRC20.COM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BRC20COM. During the last 24 hours, BRC20COM traded between $ 0.006006 (low) and $ 0.006584 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BRC20COM moved -0.16% in the last hour and -3.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.24K.

BRC20.COM (BRC20COM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 54.24K$ 54.24K $ 54.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 134.38K$ 134.38K $ 134.38K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Public Blockchain BRC20

