BLEXA Price Today

The live BLEXA (BLE) price today is $ 0.0000000005, with a 37.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000005 per BLE.

BLEXA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BLE. During the last 24 hours, BLE traded between $ 0.0000000005 (low) and $ 0.00000000443 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BLE moved -18.04% in the last hour and -99.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 542.10K.

BLEXA (BLE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 542.10K$ 542.10K $ 542.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 400.00M$ 400.00M $ 400.00M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 800,000,000,000,000,000 800,000,000,000,000,000 800,000,000,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

