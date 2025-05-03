What is Story (IP)

Story Network is a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain achieving the best of EVM and Cosmos SDK. It is 100% EVM-compatible alongside deep execution layer optimizations. This supports graph data structures, purpose-built for handling complex data structures like IP quickly and cost-efficiently. It does this by: using precompiled primitives to traverse complex data structures like IP graphs within seconds at marginal costs a high throughput consensus layer based to ensure fast finality and cheap transactions. Story’s "Proof-of-Creativity" Protocol is a smart contract protocol natively deployed on Story Network and allows any creator to onramp IP to Story. Creators can register their IP as “IP Assets” on the protocol. IP Assets (IPA) are the foundational programmable IP metadata on the protocol.

What is the price of Story (IP) today? The live price of Story (IP) is 3.91 USD . What is the market cap of Story (IP)? The current market cap of Story is $ 1.05B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IP by its real-time market price of 3.91 USD . What is the circulating supply of Story (IP)? The current circulating supply of Story (IP) is 269.74M USD .

