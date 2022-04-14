Story (IP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Story (IP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Story (IP) Information Story Network is a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain achieving the best of EVM and Cosmos SDK. It is 100% EVM-compatible alongside deep execution layer optimizations. This supports graph data structures, purpose-built for handling complex data structures like IP quickly and cost-efficiently. It does this by: using precompiled primitives to traverse complex data structures like IP graphs within seconds at marginal costs a high throughput consensus layer based to ensure fast finality and cheap transactions. Story’s "Proof-of-Creativity" Protocol is a smart contract protocol natively deployed on Story Network and allows any creator to onramp IP to Story. Creators can register their IP as “IP Assets” on the protocol. IP Assets (IPA) are the foundational programmable IP metadata on the protocol. Official Website: https://www.story.foundation/ Whitepaper: https://www.story.foundation/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://www.storyscan.xyz/ Buy IP Now!

Story (IP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Story (IP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.93B $ 1.93B $ 1.93B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 295.64M $ 295.64M $ 295.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 9 $ 9 $ 9 All-Time Low: $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 Current Price: $ 6.516 $ 6.516 $ 6.516 Learn more about Story (IP) price

Story (IP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Story (IP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IP's tokenomics, explore IP token's live price!

