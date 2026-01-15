PowerLink Price Today

The live PowerLink (PLK) price today is $ 0.0000003, with a 76.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000003 per PLK.

PowerLink currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PLK. During the last 24 hours, PLK traded between $ 0.0000003 (low) and $ 0.000002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PLK moved 0.00% in the last hour and -96.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.39K.

PowerLink (PLK) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 2.39K$ 2.39K $ 2.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 300.00K$ 300.00K $ 300.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of PowerLink is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.39K. The circulating supply of PLK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 300.00K.