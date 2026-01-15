Brevis Price Today

The live Brevis (BREV) price today is $ 0.3076, with a 1.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current BREV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3076 per BREV.

Brevis currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BREV. During the last 24 hours, BREV traded between $ 0.3056 (low) and $ 0.3525 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BREV moved -1.19% in the last hour and -20.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 196.65K.

Brevis (BREV) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 196.65K$ 196.65K $ 196.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 307.60M$ 307.60M $ 307.60M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Brevis is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 196.65K. The circulating supply of BREV is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.60M.