OPSWAP Price Today

The live OPSWAP (OPS) price today is $ 0.0336, with a 34.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0336 per OPS.

OPSWAP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- OPS. During the last 24 hours, OPS traded between $ 0.0311 (low) and $ 0.0589 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, OPS moved +1.81% in the last hour and -83.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.58K.

OPSWAP (OPS) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 3.58K$ 3.58K $ 3.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.36M$ 3.36M $ 3.36M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of OPSWAP is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.58K. The circulating supply of OPS is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.36M.