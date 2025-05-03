Join MEXC Today
VANA Price(VANA)
The current price of VANA (VANA) today is 5.866 USD with a current market cap of $ 176.47M USD. VANA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VANA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.45M USD
- VANA price change within the day is -2.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 30.08M USD
Track the price changes of VANA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.15965
|-2.65%
|30 Days
|$ +0.477
|+8.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.401
|-6.40%
|90 Days
|$ -1.896
|-24.43%
Today, VANA recorded a change of $ -0.15965 (-2.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.477 (+8.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, VANA saw a change of $ -0.401 (-6.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.896 (-24.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of VANA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.78%
-2.65%
-6.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vana ($VANA) is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that transforms personal data into a tradable financial asset, empowering users to securely monetize their private data through Data DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) and innovative proof mechanisms like Proof-of-Contribution. By aggregating and validating data through Data Liquidity Pools (DLPs), Vana enables AI model training while ensuring data privacy and user ownership. The $VANA token underpins the ecosystem, facilitating transactions, staking, and governance. With its focus on creating a new asset class of data tokens, Vana bridges Web2 and Web3, aiming to revolutionize data ownership and the AI economy.
