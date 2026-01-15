FRAX Price Today

The live FRAX (FRAX) price today is $ 1.0168, with a 4.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRAX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0168 per FRAX.

FRAX currently ranks #332 by market capitalisation at $ 89.72M, with a circulating supply of 88.23M FRAX. During the last 24 hours, FRAX traded between $ 0.7915 (low) and $ 1.37 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 42.67301505828751, while the all-time low was $ 0.5272702051633938.

In short-term performance, FRAX moved +2.24% in the last hour and +238.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.13M.

FRAX (FRAX) Market Information

Rank No.332 Market Cap $ 89.72M$ 89.72M $ 89.72M Volume (24H) $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.36M$ 101.36M $ 101.36M Circulation Supply 88.23M 88.23M 88.23M Max Supply 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 Total Supply 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 Circulation Rate 88.51% Public Blockchain FRAX

