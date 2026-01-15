ExchangeDEX+
The live FRAX price today is 1.0168 USD.FRAX market cap is 89,717,007.65291194608 USD. Track real-time FRAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

FRAX (FRAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:27:34 (UTC+8)

FRAX Price Today

The live FRAX (FRAX) price today is $ 1.0168, with a 4.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRAX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0168 per FRAX.

FRAX currently ranks #332 by market capitalisation at $ 89.72M, with a circulating supply of 88.23M FRAX. During the last 24 hours, FRAX traded between $ 0.7915 (low) and $ 1.37 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 42.67301505828751, while the all-time low was $ 0.5272702051633938.

In short-term performance, FRAX moved +2.24% in the last hour and +238.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.13M.

FRAX (FRAX) Market Information

$ 89.72M
$ 1.13M
$ 101.36M
88.23M
99,681,495.59113361
99,681,495.59113361
88.51%

The current Market Cap of FRAX is $ 89.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.13M. The circulating supply of FRAX is 88.23M, with a total supply of 99681495.59113361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.36M.

FRAX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+2.24%

+4.48%

+238.93%

+238.93%

FRAX (FRAX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of FRAX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.043436+4.48%
30 Days$ +0.7168+238.93%
60 Days$ +0.7168+238.93%
90 Days$ +0.7168+238.93%
FRAX Price Change Today

Today, FRAX recorded a change of $ +0.043436 (+4.48%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FRAX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.7168 (+238.93%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FRAX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FRAX saw a change of $ +0.7168 (+238.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FRAX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.7168 (+238.93%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of FRAX (FRAX)?

Check out the FRAX Price History page now.

AI Analysis for FRAX

AI-driven insights that analyse FRAX latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence FRAX's prices?

FRAX prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Collateral Ratio: The ratio of collateral backing FRAX affects its stability and market confidence.

2. Algorithmic Mechanisms: FRAX's hybrid algorithmic-collateralized model impacts price through automatic supply adjustments.

3. Market Demand: Usage in DeFi protocols, trading volume, and adoption drive price movements.

4. FXS Token Performance: As the governance token, FXS price correlation affects FRAX ecosystem value.

5. Stablecoin Competition: Performance relative to other stablecoins like USDC, USDT influences market share.

6. Regulatory Environment: Stablecoin regulations and compliance requirements impact investor sentiment.

Why do people want to know FRAX's price today?

People want to know FRAX price today because: 1) It's a major algorithmic stablecoin affecting DeFi markets 2) Traders need real-time data for buying/selling decisions 3) Portfolio tracking requires current valuations 4) Price volatility impacts yield farming strategies 5) Market sentiment analysis.

Price Prediction for FRAX

FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FRAX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FRAX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is FRAX (FRAX)

FRAX is the native token of the Fraxtal Layer 1 blockchain, serving as the primary gas token and base asset across the network. It was previously known as FXS (Frax Share) but was rebranded following the North Star upgrade. This transition marked a shift in function, positioning FRAX not as a governance token, but as a fixed-supply, commodity-like asset used to secure and operate the Fraxtal blockchain. FRAX is used to pay gas fees, support validator operations, and act as the monetary foundation of the Fraxtal ecosystem. The token follows a predetermined emission schedule that cannot be altered, emphasizing its role as a stable and predictable asset for network utility. While other DeFi protocols may choose to use FRAX in staking or governance models, the token itself does not carry governance rights within the core protocol. Unlike earlier versions of the Frax ecosystem, which were based on Ethereum and featured a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin, the current FRAX token exists natively on the Fraxtal blockchain. Wrapped or bridged versions may exist for cross-chain compatibility, but the core issuance and utility remain on Fraxtal. Originally launched in 2020, the broader Frax project introduced a hybrid stablecoin model, combining algorithmic mechanics with collateralization. With its evolution into the Fraxtal network, FRAX now plays a dual role—continuing to serve as a decentralized asset within DeFi while also powering a standalone Layer 1 chain.

FRAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FRAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FRAX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FRAX

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:27:34 (UTC+8)

Explore More about FRAX

FRAX USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FRAX with leverage. Explore FRAX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade FRAX (FRAX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FRAX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FRAX/USDT
$1.013
$1.013$1.013
+4.48%
0.00% (USDT)

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

