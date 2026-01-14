FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get FRAX price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much FRAX could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of FRAX % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.78 $0.78 $0.78 +0.48% USD Actual Prediction FRAX Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, FRAX could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.78 in 2026. FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, FRAX could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.819000 in 2027. FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, FRAX is projected to reach $ 0.859950 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, FRAX is projected to reach $ 0.902947 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of FRAX in 2030 is $ 0.948094, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of FRAX could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.5443. FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of FRAX could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.5155. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.78 0.00%

2027 $ 0.819000 5.00%

2028 $ 0.859950 10.25%

2029 $ 0.902947 15.76%

2030 $ 0.948094 21.55%

2031 $ 0.995499 27.63%

2032 $ 1.0452 34.01%

2033 $ 1.0975 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 1.1524 47.75%

2035 $ 1.2100 55.13%

2036 $ 1.2705 62.89%

2037 $ 1.3340 71.03%

2038 $ 1.4007 79.59%

2039 $ 1.4708 88.56%

2040 $ 1.5443 97.99%

2050 $ 2.5155 222.51% Short Term FRAX Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.78 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.780106 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.780747 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.783205 0.41% FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FRAX on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.78 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FRAX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.780106 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for FRAX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.780747 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FRAX is $0.783205 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current FRAX Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.78$ 0.78 $ 0.78 Price Change (24H) +0.48% Market Cap $ 68.82M$ 68.82M $ 68.82M Circulation Supply 88.23M 88.23M 88.23M Volume (24H) $ 31.41K$ 31.41K $ 31.41K Volume (24H) -- The latest FRAX price is $ 0.78. It has a 24-hour change of +0.48%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.41K. Furthermore, FRAX has a circulating supply of 88.23M and a total market capitalisation of $ 68.82M. View Live FRAX Price

FRAX Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on FRAX live price page, the current price of FRAX is 0.78USD. The circulating supply of FRAX(FRAX) is 0.00 FRAX , giving it a market capitalization of $68.82M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.03% $ -0.026100 $ 0.9299 $ 0.7499

7 Days 1.58% $ 0.4741 $ 1.3547 $ 0.3

30 Days 1.58% $ 0.4741 $ 1.3547 $ 0.3 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, FRAX has shown a price movement of $-0.026100 , reflecting a -0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, FRAX was trading at a high of $1.3547 and a low of $0.3 . It had witnessed a price change of 1.58% . This recent trend showcases FRAX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, FRAX has experienced a 1.58% change, reflecting approximately $0.4741 to its value. This indicates that FRAX could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete FRAX price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full FRAX Price History

How Does FRAX (FRAX) Price Prediction Module Works? The FRAX Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FRAX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for FRAX over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FRAX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of FRAX. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FRAX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FRAX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of FRAX.

Why is FRAX Price Prediction Important?

FRAX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

