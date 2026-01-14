Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Prisma Governance Token price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much PRISMA could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Prisma Governance Token % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Prisma Governance Token Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Prisma Governance Token could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.012913 in 2026. Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Prisma Governance Token could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.013558 in 2027. Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, PRISMA is projected to reach $ 0.014236 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, PRISMA is projected to reach $ 0.014948 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of PRISMA in 2030 is $ 0.015696, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Prisma Governance Token could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.025567. Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Prisma Governance Token could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.041646. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.012913 0.00%

2027 $ 0.013558 5.00%

2028 $ 0.014236 10.25%

2029 $ 0.014948 15.76%

2030 $ 0.015696 21.55%

2031 $ 0.016480 27.63%

2032 $ 0.017304 34.01%

2033 $ 0.018170 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.019078 47.75%

2035 $ 0.020032 55.13%

2036 $ 0.021034 62.89%

2037 $ 0.022085 71.03%

2038 $ 0.023190 79.59%

2039 $ 0.024349 88.56%

2040 $ 0.025567 97.99%

2050 $ 0.041646 222.51% Short Term Prisma Governance Token Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.012913 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.012914 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.012925 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.012966 0.41% Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for PRISMA on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.012913 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for PRISMA, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.012914 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for PRISMA, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.012925 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for PRISMA is $0.012966 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Prisma Governance Token Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 1.26M$ 1.26M $ 1.26M Circulation Supply 97.55M 97.55M 97.55M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest PRISMA price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, PRISMA has a circulating supply of 97.55M and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.26M. View Live PRISMA Price

Prisma Governance Token Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Prisma Governance Token live price page, the current price of Prisma Governance Token is 0.012913USD. The circulating supply of Prisma Governance Token(PRISMA) is 97.55M PRISMA , giving it a market capitalization of $1,259,636 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 1.33% $ 0.000169 $ 0.013012 $ 0.012638

7 Days 0.67% $ 0.000087 $ 0.015880 $ 0.012353

30 Days -17.55% $ -0.002266 $ 0.015880 $ 0.012353 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Prisma Governance Token has shown a price movement of $0.000169 , reflecting a 1.33% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Prisma Governance Token was trading at a high of $0.015880 and a low of $0.012353 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.67% . This recent trend showcases PRISMA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Prisma Governance Token has experienced a -17.55% change, reflecting approximately $-0.002266 to its value. This indicates that PRISMA could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Price Prediction Module Works? The Prisma Governance Token Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of PRISMA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Prisma Governance Token over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of PRISMA, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Prisma Governance Token. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of PRISMA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of PRISMA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Prisma Governance Token.

Why is PRISMA Price Prediction Important?

PRISMA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is PRISMA worth investing now? According to your predictions, PRISMA will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of PRISMA next month? According to the Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) price prediction tool, the forecasted PRISMA price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 PRISMA cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, PRISMA is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of PRISMA in 2028? Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per PRISMA by 2028. What is the estimated price target of PRISMA in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of PRISMA in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 PRISMA cost in 2030? The price of 1 Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, PRISMA will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the PRISMA price prediction for 2040? Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 PRISMA by 2040.