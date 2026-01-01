Prisma Governance Token Price Today

The live Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) price today is $ 0.01303823, with a 1.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRISMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01303823 per PRISMA.

Prisma Governance Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,271,834, with a circulating supply of 97.55M PRISMA. During the last 24 hours, PRISMA traded between $ 0.01283475 (low) and $ 0.01319367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.64, while the all-time low was $ 0.00771437.

In short-term performance, PRISMA moved +0.11% in the last hour and +5.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.27M$ 1.27M $ 1.27M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.91M$ 3.91M $ 3.91M Circulation Supply 97.55M 97.55M 97.55M Total Supply 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Prisma Governance Token is $ 1.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRISMA is 97.55M, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.91M.