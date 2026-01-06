Ostrich Price(RICH)
The live Ostrich (RICH) price today is $ 0.01706, with a 21.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current RICH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01706 per RICH.
Ostrich currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- RICH. During the last 24 hours, RICH traded between $ 0.01604 (low) and $ 0.0464 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, RICH moved +6.35% in the last hour and -79.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.01K.
The current Market Cap of Ostrich is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.01K. The circulating supply of RICH is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.71M.
+6.35%
-21.01%
-79.84%
-79.84%
Track the price changes of Ostrich for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0045377
|-21.01%
|30 Days
|$ -2.94394
|-99.43%
|60 Days
|$ -2.98494
|-99.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.48294
|-96.59%
Today, RICH recorded a change of $ -0.0045377 (-21.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -2.94394 (-99.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, RICH saw a change of $ -2.98494 (-99.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.48294 (-96.59%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Ostrich is a decentralized Global Exchange offering US, UK, China, Japan stocks perpetual and other financial assets with leverage. Powered by Payment for Order Flow model, Ostrich delivers CEX-level execution with deep liquidity, low latency and zero gas cost for traders.
Amount
1 RICH = 0.01705 USD