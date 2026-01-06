ExchangeDEX+
The live Ostrich price today is 0.01706 USD.RICH market cap is -- USD. Track real-time RICH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Ostrich Logo

Ostrich Price(RICH)

1 RICH to USD Live Price:

$0.01706
-21.01%1D
USD
Ostrich (RICH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-06 23:21:11 (UTC+8)

Ostrich Price Today

The live Ostrich (RICH) price today is $ 0.01706, with a 21.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current RICH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01706 per RICH.

Ostrich currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- RICH. During the last 24 hours, RICH traded between $ 0.01604 (low) and $ 0.0464 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, RICH moved +6.35% in the last hour and -79.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.01K.

Ostrich (RICH) Market Information

$ 1.01K
$ 1.71M
100,000,000
ARB

The current Market Cap of Ostrich is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.01K. The circulating supply of RICH is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.71M.

Ostrich Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01604
24H Low
$ 0.0464
24H High

$ 0.01604
$ 0.0464
--
--
+6.35%

-21.01%

-79.84%

-79.84%

Ostrich (RICH) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Ostrich for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0045377-21.01%
30 Days$ -2.94394-99.43%
60 Days$ -2.98494-99.44%
90 Days$ -0.48294-96.59%
Ostrich Price Change Today

Today, RICH recorded a change of $ -0.0045377 (-21.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ostrich 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -2.94394 (-99.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ostrich 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RICH saw a change of $ -2.98494 (-99.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ostrich 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.48294 (-96.59%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Ostrich (RICH)?

Check out the Ostrich Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Ostrich

AI-driven insights that analyse Ostrich latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Ostrich's prices?

Several key factors influence Ostrich (RICH) token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Project development progress and roadmap milestones
4. Community adoption and user engagement
5. Partnership announcements and collaborations
6. Token utility and use cases within the ecosystem
7. Supply dynamics including token burns or releases
8. Regulatory news affecting DeFi projects
9. Competition from similar blockchain gaming/NFT projects
10. Technical analysis patterns and whale movements

Why do people want to know Ostrich's price today?

People want to know Ostrich (RICH) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio value, identifying buying/selling opportunities, monitoring market trends, and assessing potential profits or losses. Real-time price data helps investors time their trades effectively.

Price Prediction for Ostrich

Ostrich (RICH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RICH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ostrich (RICH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ostrich could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

How to buy & Invest Ostrich in India

Ready to get started with Ostrich? Buying RICH is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Ostrich. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Ostrich (RICH) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Ostrich will be instantly credited to your wallet.
What can you do with Ostrich

Buying Ostrich (RICH) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

What is Ostrich (RICH)

Ostrich is a decentralized Global Exchange offering US, UK, China, Japan stocks perpetual and other financial assets with leverage. Powered by Payment for Order Flow model, Ostrich delivers CEX-level execution with deep liquidity, low latency and zero gas cost for traders.

Ostrich Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ostrich, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ostrich

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 RICH = 0.01705 USD