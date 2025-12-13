PANews reported on December 1st that, according to The Block, Bitcoin's price plummeted below $86,000 on Monday morning. Simultaneously, wallet behavior shifted, indicating that large holders slowed their accumulation pace as smaller retail wallets accelerated their buying. Analysts warn that this pattern often foreshadows increased vulnerability later in the cycle. On-chain data shows that in recent weeks, the pace of accumulation by long-term holders and large wallet groups has slowed significantly. In contrast, small wallets holding less than one Bitcoin have accelerated their buying during the recent price drop. Timothy Misir, Head of Research at BRN, stated that the market structure is at a delicate stage, and this divergence is already evident. He said, "Whales are slowing their buying while retail wallets are increasing their holdings, which is a typical late-cycle pattern that exacerbates short-term vulnerability. This morning's sell-off is a typical liquidity and positioning event; the market is not signaling a trend reversal, but rather a stress signal." He added that short-term holders experienced a surge in losses during the sell-off, indicating a "sentiment reset" in the market. Exchange balances and stablecoin inflows suggest that the market has both buying power and potential selling liquidity.

The post Remarkable Bitcoin Whale Accumulation Hits $4.6B Despite Range-Bound Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Bitcoin trades sideways between $100,000 and $105,000, something remarkable is happening beneath the surface. Large-scale investors are executing one of the most significant Bitcoin whale accumulation events of the year, purchasing over $4.6 billion worth of BTC despite the range-bound price action. What Does Bitcoin Whale Accumulation Tell Us? Recent data reveals that Bitcoin whale accumulation reached extraordinary levels this week. According to Timothy Messier, head of BRN Research, whales purchased 45,000 BTC worth $4.6 billion. This represents the second-largest weekly accumulation so far this year. More importantly, a substantial portion of these assets moved from exchanges to cold wallets. This movement suggests institutional buying rather than short-term trading. When whales move Bitcoin to cold storage, they typically plan to hold for extended periods. Why Are Whales Accumulating During Range-Bound Trading? You might wonder why significant Bitcoin whale accumulation occurs during sideways market conditions. Several factors explain this behavior: Strategic positioning during price consolidation phases Long-term confidence in Bitcoin’s fundamental value Institutional allocation despite short-term volatility Dollar-cost averaging strategies during stable periods The current Bitcoin whale accumulation pattern indicates that large investors see current levels as attractive entry points. Their actions often precede significant price movements. How Does Macroeconomic Context Affect Bitcoin? Glassnode analysts note that despite positive macroeconomic shifts, the range-bound market could continue. The end of the U.S. government shutdown and easing U.S.-China trade tensions haven’t immediately translated into Bitcoin price breakthroughs. However, the ongoing Bitcoin whale accumulation suggests institutional investors anticipate future catalysts. Their buying behavior often signals confidence in Bitcoin’s medium to long-term prospects, regardless of short-term price action. What Can Retail Investors Learn From Whale Behavior? The current Bitcoin whale accumulation provides valuable insights for all market participants. When whales accumulate during consolidation phases, they typically expect significant future price appreciation. Their actions often…

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum plunge under key levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is reeling after a sharp reversal that erased nearly all of its recent gains, with Bitcoin falling below $109,000, and Ethereum slipping under $4,000. The sell-off has left traders grappling with high volatility, forced liquidations, and a renewed sense of caution across digital assets. FOMC hangover Timothy Misir, head of research at BRN, described the current downturn as a “post-FOMC hangover,” while pointing out that Bitcoin price dropped to as low as $108,652 during the week. According to Misir: “The move flushed highly leveraged longs and prompted a swift repricing: volatility spiked, puts were bought aggressively, and front-end skew moved materially higher.” Notably, this price slump dipped below BTC’s short-term holder realized price of $109,700 for the first time in five months, signaling stress among recent buyers. Bitcoin Short Term Holders Realized Price (Source: JA Maarturn) Ethereum mirrored the weakness, dropping to its lowest level since early August. Solana fell under $200, and the total crypto market capitalization shed about $170 billion in 24 hours as risk aversion gripped investors. CryptoQuant analyst JA Maarturn pointed out that this current sell-off represents a significant cleanup in risk-on positioning. He estimated that $11.8 billion in leveraged altcoin bets and $3.2 billion in speculative Bitcoin positions have been flushed out, effectively resetting risk appetite across the market What next? Despite this decline, analysts at Matrixport have argued that the derivatives markets are flashing mixed signals for crypto investors. “Funding costs, leverage, and volumes across BTC, ETH, and SOL highlight both fragility and opportunity,” they noted, pointing to clustering signals around key on-chain thresholds that often precede major breakouts. They added that Bitcoin is nearing the apex of a symmetrical triangle, a technical formation that previously preceded decisive moves. However, with option traders already positioning near the critical $110,000 zone, any…

