The Holiday Inn London – Kensington High Street. Courtesy of City Developments City Developments Ltd. (CDL)—controlled by billionaire Kwek Leng Beng and his family—bought Holiday Inn London for £280 million ($370 million), expanding its hospitality footprint in the U.K. capital Copthorne Hotel Holdings, a wholly-owned unit of CDL completed the acquisition of the 706-room Holiday Inn London in Kensington High Street at £396,600 per room, the Singapore-based developer said in a statement. The hotel sits on a 6,356 square meter freehold property, offering long-term development potential, it said. With the purchase, City Developments said it owns two of the largest freehold sites in London's most affluent districts of Kensington and Chelsea. The acquisition also boosts the group's portfolio to over 3,000 rooms in Central London, where it owns six hospitality assets including the 833-room Copthorne Tara Hotel and the 611-key Millennium Gloucester Hotel. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to secure an ultra-prime freehold site in Central London," Kwek Leng Beng, executive chairman of CDL, said the statement. "Freehold sites in this location are exceptionally scarce, and it is even rarer to find one directly adjacent to our Copthorne Tara hotel." The Holiday Inn hotel is located in a tranquil enclave that's a two-minute walk to the bustling Kensington High Street, known for its upmarket boutiques, department stores, restaurants and cafes. The hotel had an occupancy rate of over 97% in the nine months to September 2025. Total revenue in the last 12 months topped £39 million, and the hotel is expected to generate a running yield of over 6%, City Developments said. The deal comes as City Developments seeks to bolster its finances by selling some of its assets. It has raised S$1.9 billion from divestments this year, strengthening its capital position and optimizing its portfolio as it accelerates redeployment…

Buyers looking at the Zyon Grand sales gallery over the weekend launch. Courtesy of City Developments City Developments Ltd. (CDL)—controlled by billionaire Kwek Leng Beng and his family—has sold 84% of an upscale residential skyscraper near the Singapore central business district over the weekend, adding to signs the property boom in the city-state is continuing. The Singapore-listed property developer sold 590 units of the 706-unit Zyon Grand twin 62-story residential towers at an average selling price of S$3,050 ($2,351) per square foot, CDL said in a statement over the weekend. The company is jointly developing the project with Japan's Mitsui Fudosan along Zion Road, near the Orchard Road shopping district. "As one of the largest projects launched this year, the positive take-up reflects the market's confidence in this landmark integrated development and the genuine demand for distinctive homes in a sought-after neighbourhood," Sherman Kwek, group CEO of City Developments, said in the statement. Zyon Grand is part of an integrated development that features restaurants, a supermarket, and early childhood care center and a 36-story tower that houses Singapore's first long-stay serviced apartment complex. The project is one of several prime residential condominium projects that have seen brisk sales in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Billionaire Quek Leng Chan's GuocoLand sold 86% of the 399-unit Faber Residence in the western Singapore town of Clementi, while UOL Group—controlled by the family of late banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw—and partner CapitaLand Development have sold nearly all the units at the 666-unit Skye at Holland—an upscale condominium project in the expatriate enclave of Holland Village. Singapore home prices rose for the fourth consecutive quarter in the three months ended September as declining domestic lending rates and an influx of wealthy foreign residents bolstered demand. Prices of private residential properties climbed 0.9% in the third…

From left: Sherman Kwek and Kwek Leng Beng. City Developments This story is part of Forbes' coverage of Singapore's Richest 2025. See the full list here. Earlier this year, property magnate Kwek Leng Beng, 84, took his son Sherman, 49, to court over what appeared to be a battle for control of their family's crown jewel, City Developments Ltd. (CDL). News of the lawsuit, which accused Sherman, CDL's CEO, of appointing two directors to the board without their names being vetted by the nominations committee, sent the company's shares tumbling to their lowest level in over two decades. Kwek, the executive chairman subsequently withdrew the case and in an August earnings briefing, attended by both father and son, emphasized, "We have put past issues behind us, emerging stronger and more unified." CDL's shares have climbed back amid moves to prune the company's S$13 billion ($10 billion) debt. In June, it agreed to sell its 50.1% stake in South Beach, a mixed-use development in Singapore's central business district, for S$834 million to its partner in the project, IOI Properties, a company controlled by Malaysian billionaire brothers Lee Yeow Chor and Lee Yeow Seng. "There's a pipeline of more divestments to come," disclosed Sherman at the earnings meet. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanburgos/2025/09/03/property-billionaire-kwek-leng-beng-and-son-call-a-truce-to-restore-investor-confidence-at-cdl/

