PANews reported on December 4th that Crypto Fight Night (CFN) has announced a partnership with crypto-native online entertainment platform BC.GAME, which will participate in the 2025 season as an Exclusive Gaming Partner. The tournament will be held in Dubai on December 5th, 2025. The full schedule for the night, including title matches, several high-profile bouts, and a women's competition, has been confirmed, coinciding with a busy period of local crypto and blockchain conferences. Currently, CFN-related content is available in the "BC.GAME Specials" section of the BC.GAME sports website, presented as a dedicated event zone, showcasing the entire evening's schedule, matchups, and official market information. Users can preview match times, player information, and overall market trends, allowing them to "choose" their preferred team and monitor pre-match buzz.

