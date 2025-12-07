Why Mark Cuban’s Drug Cost Message Resonates: It’s Simple

Mark Cuban (center), co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs explains his company's discussions with Humana to develop "direct-to-employer" prescription drug programs that bypass traditional pharmacy benefit companies. Humana CEO Jim Rechtin (right) also spoke with Cuban on a special panel on improving pharmacy experience moderated by Forbes Senior Contributor Bruce Japsen (L) at the Forbes Healthcare Summit on December 4, 2025 at NYU Lagone Health in Manhattan. Jamel Toppin When the billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban talks about what his Cost Plus Drugs company can do to reduce prescription costs, his message is simple. In contrast, established pharmacy benefit management (PBM) companies and their health insurer owners say they have the ability to "treat the whole person" because of their large networks of pharmacy and doctor choices and an added ability to manage diseases thanks to vast databases of claims and patient health histories that they have. So what was Cuban's response at last week's Forbes Healthcare Summit? "I would say we're treating the whole person plus their wallet," Cuban told attendees at the 14th annual Forbes Healthcare Summit at NYU Langone Health in Manhattan. "And do you really want your PBM to be doing all your disease management and all that, or do you want to hire the best provider of that service?" Simplicity, transparency and reducing hurdles are key parts to why Humana, one of the nation's largest health insurers for older adults, is working on partnering with Cost Plus Drugs in a potentially unique arrangement between an established provider of health benefits to millions of Americans and a smaller disrupter co-funded by Cuban. Cuban says Cost Plus Drugs is a "very simple business." "You go to costplusdrugs.com, you put in the name of the medication, if it's one of the thousands … that we carry, it comes up [and]…