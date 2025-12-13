PANews reported on December 9th that, according to OKX market data, the top gainers of the day are: ENJ, currently trading at $0.0335, up 3.68%; CHZ, currently trading at $0.0325, up 3.66%; COMP, currently trading at $31.18, up 1.80%; WLD, currently trading at $0.601, up 1.54%; and XTZ, currently trading at $0.487, up 1.48%. In addition, the tokens with the largest intraday declines are: DYDX, currently at $0.197, down 3.24%; CELO, currently at $0.165, down 3.10%; PEPE, currently at $0.00000467, down 3.01%; MEME, currently at $0.00116, down 2.42%; and ICP, currently at $3.356, down 2.27%.

The post Chiliz Jumps 3.8% to $0.042 After Securing EU MiCA License appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain sports platform Chiliz has secured approval under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, enabling regulated crypto services across all 27 member states. The license, granted to subsidiary Socios Europe Services, allows custody, exchange, issuance, and transfer of digital assets. The move aims to enhance investor protection and transparency for European fans using its fan-token ecosystem. Chiliz Secures First MiCA License in SportFi Sponsored Sponsored Chiliz stated that its Malta-based subsidiary, Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), received regulatory approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority under the EU’s MiCA regime. The approval allows Chiliz to provide regulated crypto-asset services across the European Union. The MiCA license covers four activities: custody and management of digital assets, exchange between crypto assets and fiat currency, issuance and placement of tokens, and transfer of crypto assets for customers. Starting October 1, crypto services on the Socios.com platform will shift to SES. Users can access standardized complaint procedures and updated legal documents through a dedicated Legal Hub. The license provides access to a potential market of over 400 million people across Europe. SES will operate under comprehensive oversight, a requirement for firms offering digital asset services under MiCA. Chiliz has also issued a MiCA-compliant white paper for its native CHZ token, following European Securities and Markets Authority guidelines. Additional white papers for individual fan tokens are registered with the Malta Financial Services Authority. These documents detail the structure and risks of each token, providing greater clarity for investors and partners. Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation is part of the EU’s effort to create unified standards for digital assets. Companies operating across member states must comply with MiCA to provide custody, trading, or issuance services. CHZ Gains 3.8% Over the past 24 hours, CHZ climbed steadily from around $0.0406 to $0.0420, marking a 3.8% daily gain.…

The post Chiliz Achieves MiCA Compliance, $CHZ White Paper Approved Under EU Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chiliz, the renowned sports blockchain entity, has announced another regulatory milestone. In this respect, the $CHZ White Paper has become completely compliant with the MiCA framework under the exclusive crypto disclosure rules set by the European Union. As mentioned by Chiliz in its official announcement, the MiCA compliance of its white paper denotes a crucial landmark in redefining fan engagement within the sports sector. Hence, with this move, Chiliz is elevating its status as a reliable bridge connecting the sports market and the digital asset landscape. The Chiliz $CHZ White Paper is now MiCA-compliant ✅ Aligned with the EU’s new crypto disclosure rules, $CHZ is officially recognised as a regulated digital asset. Fan Tokens™ now run on a fully compliant ecosystem, powered by $CHZ, the native asset at its core. 👇 pic.twitter.com/l3mEAuYU3w — Chiliz – The Sports Blockchain (@Chiliz) September 13, 2025 Chiliz Announces MiCA Compliance for $CHZ White Paper By making its $CHZ White Paper compliant with the MiCA regulation, Chiliz has made a significant progress in regulatory clarity and transparency. With this, the platform not just builds trust among investors and regulators but also establishes a benchmark for the rest of the sport-related blockchain initiatives. This development also guarantees that the $CHZ-powered Fan Tokens serve in a legally recognized and transparent setting, raising confidence of sports organizations and supporters. Empowering Sports with Unique Experiences According to Chiliz, the compliance of the $CHZ White Paper with the MiCA framework is crucial for enhancing legitimacy and adoption, particularly in the case of Fan Tokens. The respective digital assets permit fans to take part in the decisions related to clubs, access exclusive rewards, and leverage unique experiences. Keeping this in view, the development creates a comprehensive bond between the supporters and the sports entities. Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer…

The post Socios Europe Services obtains the first MiCA license appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), part of The Chiliz Group, has officially obtained authorization as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This achievement marks a milestone: SES is the first MiCA-authorized entity in the blockchain sector applied to sports, known as SportFi, within the European Union. With this authorization, over 400 million European sports fans can now access regulated crypto-asset services through a compliant infrastructure, paving the way for a new era of security and transparency in the digital world of sports. Chiliz publishes the MiCA-compliant white paper for the CHZ token In parallel with the authorization of SES, Chiliz has published a white paper compliant with the MiCA regulation for its CHZ token. This document, drafted according to the guidelines of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), ensures transparency and regulatory clarity for the entire SportFi ecosystem. The publication of the white paper represents a further step forward in Chiliz’s commitment to compliance and consumer protection. Socios Europe Services: the first MiCA-authorized sports platform A new standard for consumer protection With the MiCA license, Socios Europe Services Limited becomes the first sports-focused platform authorized to offer regulated crypto-asset services in all 27 countries of the European Union. Users can now buy and trade official Fan Tokens on Socios.com through a fully regulated gateway, setting a new standard for consumer protection in the digital sports economy. Regulated Services and Innovation The MiCA license covers several key services, including: Custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients Exchange of crypto-assets with funds Placement of crypto-assets Crypto-asset transfer services on behalf of clients These regulated services stand out from activities not covered by MiCA, such as fan engagement surveys, loyalty programs, and access to third-party dApps, which remain outside the scope of the regulation. Improvements…

