The table above displays real-time Chiliz to Jersey Pound (CHZ to JEP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CHZ to 10,000 CHZ. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CHZ amounts using the latest JEP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CHZ to JEP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
Chiliz (CHZ) is currently trading at £ 0.02 JEP , reflecting a -1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £1.44M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £245.93M JEP.
The CHZ to JEP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Chiliz's fluctuations against JEP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Chiliz price.
CHZ to JEP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CHZ = 0.02 JEP | 1 JEP = 41.29 CHZ
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CHZ to JEP is 0.02 JEP.
Buying 5 CHZ will cost 0.12 JEP and 10 CHZ is valued at 0.24 JEP.
1 JEP can be traded for 41.29 CHZ.
50 JEP can be converted to 2,064 CHZ, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CHZ to JEP has changed by +2.88% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.18%, reaching a high of 0.025185260690041292 JEP and a low of 0.024079201763594373 JEP.
One month ago, the value of 1 CHZ was 0.023287024424382394 JEP, which represents a +3.97% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CHZ has changed by -0.006277631744698719 JEP, resulting in a -20.59% change in its value.
All About Chiliz (CHZ)
Now that you have calculated the price of Chiliz (CHZ), you can learn more about Chiliz directly at MEXC. Learn about CHZ past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Chiliz, trading pairs, and more.
CHZ to JEP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Chiliz (CHZ) has fluctuated between 0.024079201763594373 JEP and 0.025185260690041292 JEP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.022838622156903913 JEP to a high of 0.026642568059346353 JEP. You can view detailed CHZ to JEP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
Chiliz Price Forecast in JEP for 2026 and 2030
Chiliz’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CHZ to JEP forecasts for the coming years:
CHZ Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Chiliz could reach approximately £0.03 JEP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CHZ Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CHZ may rise to around £0.03 JEP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Chiliz Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CHZ and JEP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Chiliz (CHZ) vs USD: Market Comparison
Chiliz Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0324
- 7-Day Change: +2.88%
- 30-Day Trend: +3.97%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CHZ, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to JEP, the USD price of CHZ remains the primary market benchmark.
[CHZ Price] [CHZ to USD]
Jersey Pound (JEP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (JEP/USD): 1.3377765351320186
- 7-Day Change: +1.61%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.61%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger JEP means you will pay less to get the same amount of CHZ.
- A weaker JEP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CHZ securely with JEP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CHZ to JEP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Chiliz (CHZ) and Jersey Pound (JEP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CHZ, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CHZ to JEP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and JEP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. JEP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence JEP's strength. When JEP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CHZ, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Chiliz, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CHZ may rise, impacting its conversion to JEP.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CHZ to JEP exchange rate calculated?
The CHZ to JEP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CHZ (often in USD or USDT), converted to JEP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CHZ to JEP rate change so frequently?
CHZ to JEP rate changes so frequently because both Chiliz and Jersey Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CHZ to JEP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CHZ to JEP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CHZ to JEP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CHZ to JEP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CHZ to JEP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CHZ against JEP over time?
You can understand the CHZ against JEP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CHZ to JEP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken JEP, impacting the conversion rate even if CHZ stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CHZ to JEP exchange rate?
Chiliz halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CHZ to JEP rate.
Can I compare the CHZ to JEP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CHZ to JEP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CHZ to JEP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Chiliz price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CHZ to JEP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but JEP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CHZ to JEP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Chiliz and the Jersey Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Chiliz and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CHZ to JEP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your JEP into CHZ of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CHZ to JEP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CHZ prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CHZ to JEP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CHZ to JEP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen JEP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CHZ to JEP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Chiliz News and Market Updates
Socios Europe Services obtains the first MiCA license
The post Socios Europe Services obtains the first MiCA license appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), part of The Chiliz Group, has officially obtained authorization as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This achievement marks a milestone: SES is the first MiCA-authorized entity in the blockchain sector applied to sports, known as SportFi, within the European Union. With this authorization, over 400 million European sports fans can now access regulated crypto-asset services through a compliant infrastructure, paving the way for a new era of security and transparency in the digital world of sports. Chiliz publishes the MiCA-compliant white paper for the CHZ token In parallel with the authorization of SES, Chiliz has published a white paper compliant with the MiCA regulation for its CHZ token. This document, drafted according to the guidelines of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), ensures transparency and regulatory clarity for the entire SportFi ecosystem. The publication of the white paper represents a further step forward in Chiliz’s commitment to compliance and consumer protection. Socios Europe Services: the first MiCA-authorized sports platform A new standard for consumer protection With the MiCA license, Socios Europe Services Limited becomes the first sports-focused platform authorized to offer regulated crypto-asset services in all 27 countries of the European Union. Users can now buy and trade official Fan Tokens on Socios.com through a fully regulated gateway, setting a new standard for consumer protection in the digital sports economy. Regulated Services and Innovation The MiCA license covers several key services, including: Custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients Exchange of crypto-assets with funds Placement of crypto-assets Crypto-asset transfer services on behalf of clients These regulated services stand out from activities not covered by MiCA, such as fan engagement surveys, loyalty programs, and access to third-party dApps, which remain outside the scope of the regulation. Improvements…2025/09/12
Chiliz Achieves MiCA Compliance, $CHZ White Paper Approved Under EU Rules
The post Chiliz Achieves MiCA Compliance, $CHZ White Paper Approved Under EU Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chiliz, the renowned sports blockchain entity, has announced another regulatory milestone. In this respect, the $CHZ White Paper has become completely compliant with the MiCA framework under the exclusive crypto disclosure rules set by the European Union. As mentioned by Chiliz in its official announcement, the MiCA compliance of its white paper denotes a crucial landmark in redefining fan engagement within the sports sector. Hence, with this move, Chiliz is elevating its status as a reliable bridge connecting the sports market and the digital asset landscape. The Chiliz $CHZ White Paper is now MiCA-compliant ✅ Aligned with the EU’s new crypto disclosure rules, $CHZ is officially recognised as a regulated digital asset. Fan Tokens™ now run on a fully compliant ecosystem, powered by $CHZ, the native asset at its core. 👇 pic.twitter.com/l3mEAuYU3w — Chiliz – The Sports Blockchain (@Chiliz) September 13, 2025 Chiliz Announces MiCA Compliance for $CHZ White Paper By making its $CHZ White Paper compliant with the MiCA regulation, Chiliz has made a significant progress in regulatory clarity and transparency. With this, the platform not just builds trust among investors and regulators but also establishes a benchmark for the rest of the sport-related blockchain initiatives. This development also guarantees that the $CHZ-powered Fan Tokens serve in a legally recognized and transparent setting, raising confidence of sports organizations and supporters. Empowering Sports with Unique Experiences According to Chiliz, the compliance of the $CHZ White Paper with the MiCA framework is crucial for enhancing legitimacy and adoption, particularly in the case of Fan Tokens. The respective digital assets permit fans to take part in the decisions related to clubs, access exclusive rewards, and leverage unique experiences. Keeping this in view, the development creates a comprehensive bond between the supporters and the sports entities. Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer…2025/09/14
Chiliz Jumps 3.8% to $0.042 After Securing EU MiCA License
The post Chiliz Jumps 3.8% to $0.042 After Securing EU MiCA License appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain sports platform Chiliz has secured approval under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, enabling regulated crypto services across all 27 member states. The license, granted to subsidiary Socios Europe Services, allows custody, exchange, issuance, and transfer of digital assets. The move aims to enhance investor protection and transparency for European fans using its fan-token ecosystem. Chiliz Secures First MiCA License in SportFi Sponsored Sponsored Chiliz stated that its Malta-based subsidiary, Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), received regulatory approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority under the EU’s MiCA regime. The approval allows Chiliz to provide regulated crypto-asset services across the European Union. The MiCA license covers four activities: custody and management of digital assets, exchange between crypto assets and fiat currency, issuance and placement of tokens, and transfer of crypto assets for customers. Starting October 1, crypto services on the Socios.com platform will shift to SES. Users can access standardized complaint procedures and updated legal documents through a dedicated Legal Hub. The license provides access to a potential market of over 400 million people across Europe. SES will operate under comprehensive oversight, a requirement for firms offering digital asset services under MiCA. Chiliz has also issued a MiCA-compliant white paper for its native CHZ token, following European Securities and Markets Authority guidelines. Additional white papers for individual fan tokens are registered with the Malta Financial Services Authority. These documents detail the structure and risks of each token, providing greater clarity for investors and partners. Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation is part of the EU’s effort to create unified standards for digital assets. Companies operating across member states must comply with MiCA to provide custody, trading, or issuance services. CHZ Gains 3.8% Over the past 24 hours, CHZ climbed steadily from around $0.0406 to $0.0420, marking a 3.8% daily gain.…2025/09/17
Market data: ENJ rose 3.68% intraday, while DYDX fell 3.24% intraday.
PANews reported on December 9th that, according to OKX market data, the top gainers of the day are: ENJ, currently trading at $0.0335, up 3.68%; CHZ, currently trading at $0.0325, up 3.66%; COMP, currently trading at $31.18, up 1.80%; WLD, currently trading at $0.601, up 1.54%; and XTZ, currently trading at $0.487, up 1.48%. In addition, the tokens with the largest intraday declines are: DYDX, currently at $0.197, down 3.24%; CELO, currently at $0.165, down 3.10%; PEPE, currently at $0.00000467, down 3.01%; MEME, currently at $0.00116, down 2.42%; and ICP, currently at $3.356, down 2.27%.2025/12/09
