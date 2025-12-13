Chiliz to Cayman Islands Dollar Conversion Table

CHZ to KYD Conversion Table

  • 1 CHZ
    0.03 KYD
  • 2 CHZ
    0.05 KYD
  • 3 CHZ
    0.08 KYD
  • 4 CHZ
    0.11 KYD
  • 5 CHZ
    0.13 KYD
  • 6 CHZ
    0.16 KYD
  • 7 CHZ
    0.19 KYD
  • 8 CHZ
    0.22 KYD
  • 9 CHZ
    0.24 KYD
  • 10 CHZ
    0.27 KYD
  • 50 CHZ
    1.35 KYD
  • 100 CHZ
    2.70 KYD
  • 1,000 CHZ
    26.97 KYD
  • 5,000 CHZ
    134.85 KYD
  • 10,000 CHZ
    269.69 KYD

The table above displays real-time Chiliz to Cayman Islands Dollar (CHZ to KYD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CHZ to 10,000 CHZ. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CHZ amounts using the latest KYD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CHZ to KYD amounts, please use the tool converter above.

KYD to CHZ Conversion Table

  • 1 KYD
    37.079 CHZ
  • 2 KYD
    74.15 CHZ
  • 3 KYD
    111.2 CHZ
  • 4 KYD
    148.3 CHZ
  • 5 KYD
    185.3 CHZ
  • 6 KYD
    222.4 CHZ
  • 7 KYD
    259.5 CHZ
  • 8 KYD
    296.6 CHZ
  • 9 KYD
    333.7 CHZ
  • 10 KYD
    370.7 CHZ
  • 50 KYD
    1,853 CHZ
  • 100 KYD
    3,707 CHZ
  • 1,000 KYD
    37,079 CHZ
  • 5,000 KYD
    185,396 CHZ
  • 10,000 KYD
    370,792 CHZ

The table above shows real-time Cayman Islands Dollar to Chiliz (KYD to CHZ) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KYD to 10,000 KYD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Chiliz you can get at current rates based on commonly used KYD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Chiliz Price and Market Statistics in Cayman Islands Dollar

Chiliz (CHZ) is currently trading at $ 0.03 KYD , reflecting a -1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $1.60M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $274.08M KYD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Chiliz Price page.

8.45B KYD

Circulation Supply

1.60M

24-Hour Trading Volume

274.08M KYD

Market Cap

-1.12%

Price Change (1D)

$ 0.0337

24H High

$ 0.03222

24H Low

The CHZ to KYD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Chiliz's fluctuations against KYD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Chiliz price.

CHZ to KYD Conversion Summary

As of | 1 CHZ = 0.03 KYD | 1 KYD = 37.079 CHZ

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 CHZ to KYD is 0.03 KYD.

  • Buying 5 CHZ will cost 0.13 KYD and 10 CHZ is valued at 0.27 KYD.

  • 1 KYD can be traded for 37.079 CHZ.

  • 50 KYD can be converted to 1,853 CHZ, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 CHZ to KYD has changed by +3.01% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.12%, reaching a high of 0.028034075262689584 KYD and a low of 0.026802905191805882 KYD.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 CHZ was 0.025904483788728592 KYD, which represents a +4.10% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, CHZ has changed by -0.006954447157153854 KYD, resulting in a -20.50% change in its value.

All About Chiliz (CHZ)

Now that you have calculated the price of Chiliz (CHZ), you can learn more about Chiliz directly at MEXC. Learn about CHZ past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Chiliz, trading pairs, and more.

CHZ to KYD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Chiliz (CHZ) has fluctuated between 0.026802905191805882 KYD and 0.028034075262689584 KYD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.025421998220409307 KYD to a high of 0.029656225018245806 KYD. You can view detailed CHZ to KYD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High$ 0.02$ 0.02$ 0.02$ 0.03
Low$ 0.02$ 0.02$ 0.01$ 0
Average$ 0.02$ 0.02$ 0.02$ 0.02
Volatility+4.45%+16.13%+28.75%+79.89%
Change-2.49%+2.82%+4.11%-20.25%

Chiliz Price Forecast in KYD for 2026 and 2030

Chiliz’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CHZ to KYD forecasts for the coming years:

CHZ Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Chiliz could reach approximately $0.03 KYD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

CHZ Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, CHZ may rise to around $0.03 KYD, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Chiliz Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

CHZ Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
CHZ/USDT
CHZ/USDT
Trade
CHZ/USDC
CHZ/USDC
Trade

The table above shows a list of CHZ Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Chiliz is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CHZ at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
CHZUSDT
CHZUSDTPerpetual
Trade
  

Explore CHZ Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Chiliz futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Chiliz

Looking to add Chiliz to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Chiliz › or Get started now ›

CHZ and KYD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Chiliz (CHZ) vs USD: Market Comparison

Chiliz Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.03242
  • 7-Day Change: +3.01%
  • 30-Day Trend: +4.10%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from CHZ, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including CHZ, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to KYD, the USD price of CHZ remains the primary market benchmark.
[CHZ Price] [CHZ to USD]

Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (KYD/USD): 1.2018320728117944
  • 7-Day Change: +0.10%
  • 30-Day Trend: +0.10%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since CHZ is typically valued in USD, shifts in KYD vs USD affect the CHZ to KYD rate.
  • A stronger KYD means you will pay less to get the same amount of CHZ.
  • A weaker KYD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy CHZ securely with KYD on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy CHZ Instantly Now]

What Influences the CHZ to KYD Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Chiliz (CHZ) and Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CHZ, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CHZ to KYD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KYD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. KYD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KYD's strength. When KYD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CHZ, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Chiliz, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CHZ may rise, impacting its conversion to KYD.

Convert CHZ to KYD Instantly

Use our real-time CHZ to KYD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert CHZ to KYD?

  1. Enter the Amount of CHZ

    Start by entering how much CHZ you want to convert into KYD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live CHZ to KYD Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date CHZ to KYD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CHZ and KYD.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add CHZ to your portfolio? Learn how to buy CHZ with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the CHZ to KYD exchange rate calculated?

    The CHZ to KYD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CHZ (often in USD or USDT), converted to KYD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the CHZ to KYD rate change so frequently?

    CHZ to KYD rate changes so frequently because both Chiliz and Cayman Islands Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed CHZ to KYD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the CHZ to KYD rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the CHZ to KYD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert CHZ to KYD or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my CHZ to KYD conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of CHZ against KYD over time?

    You can understand the CHZ against KYD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the CHZ to KYD rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KYD, impacting the conversion rate even if CHZ stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the CHZ to KYD exchange rate?

    Chiliz halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CHZ to KYD rate.

  11. Can I compare the CHZ to KYD rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the CHZ to KYD rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the CHZ to KYD rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Chiliz price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the CHZ to KYD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KYD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target CHZ to KYD price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Chiliz and the Cayman Islands Dollar?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Chiliz and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting CHZ to KYD and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KYD into CHZ of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is CHZ to KYD a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor CHZ prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CHZ to KYD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the CHZ to KYD rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KYD against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CHZ to KYD rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Chiliz News and Market Updates

Explore More About Chiliz

Why Buy Chiliz with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Chiliz.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy Chiliz with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy Chiliz with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.