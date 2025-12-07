The post Why Ethereum strengthens despite whale selling – Inside Asia premium twist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s cohort behavior continues to shape market expectations, but this time the signals are mixed. Over the past day, Ethereum [ETH] has maintained a neutral stance, showing neither strong bullish nor bearish dominance, and is currently trading at $3,033 at press time. Price could, however, make a decisive move as new patterns emerge. This cohort remains a strong influence on price Wallets holding 1,000–10,000 ETH remained the most bearish and pushed price lower after ETH crossed $5,000. Their steady sell-off increased circulating supply and reinforced the recent downtrend. By contrast, wallets holding 10,000–1 million ETH stayed relatively inactive through this period, showing no aggressive accumulation or distribution. Source: Alphractal The Heatmap showed ongoing silent distribution across cohorts. This trend may delay a strong directional shift unless a larger buyer group reappears. U.S. and Asian investors share a similar outlook U.S. and Korean investors are currently showing similar behavior towards Ethereum. While on-chain data indicated that distribution has largely taken place, silent accumulation has continued among these groups, particularly among U.S. investors. U.S. investors appear to be the most bullish. This trend was tracked using the Coinbase Premium Index. Since the 1st of December, this group has quietly accumulated Ethereum from the market. The index moved from -0.02 to a positive level of 0.03 and continued to trend upward at press time, suggesting ongoing accumulation and a strong possibility that the trend could persist. Source: CryptoQuant Similarly, Korean investors continue to display the same pattern via the Korea Premium Index. This index has stayed above 1 as these investors continue accumulating since September. However, buying pressure has gradually weakened, as indicated by the downward trend in the chart line. This suggests that investors are reducing exposure slightly, while still maintaining a generally bullish outlook. Reserve trend supports a bullish narrative Investors…

XRP toont opnieuw een bekend patroon op hogere tijdsframes. Een analyse van EGRAG Crypto laat zien dat het token voor de derde keer in dezelfde demandzone beweegt waar eerder sterke candles ontstonden. In voorgaande situaties kochten de bulls binnen korte tijd de koersdaling op, waardoor deze candles lange wicks vormden. Dit keer verschijnt dezelfde structuur. Kan de XRP koers hierdoor binnenkort weer herstellen? Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord XRP koers beweegt rond herkenbare marktstructuur EGRAG verwijst naar twee eerdere momenten waarop het XRP token de onderkant van een consolidatiezone aantikte. Beide keren ontstond er een krachtige candle die daarna door een reeks groene candles werd gevolgd. Dit is zichtbaar op de 5-daagse grafiek, waar de XRP markt zich al langere tijd in een horizontale structuur beweegt. Het token zakte onlangs terug richting een bekend prijsbereik dat eerder als demandzone fungeerde. In die eerdere gevallen kochten de bulls die koersdaling snel op. De candles vormden hierdoor lange wicks en de voortzetting hiervan leverde koersbewegingen op die weken aanhielden. In de huidige test is opnieuw een vergelijkbare reactie zichtbaar. De XRP prijs viel kort onder een belangrijke grens en stabiliseerde direct daarna, wat aansluit bij eerdere patronen volgens de grafiek. Op kortere tijdframes, zoals de 2-uurs grafiek, laat het token een andere dynamiek zien. De koersdaling die meerdere dagen aanhield, is nu in een zijwaartse fase overgegaan. Die compressie ontstaat wanneer het volume afneemt en de bears de verkoopdruk niet verder kunnen duwen. Dit is een controleerbare observatie, omdat de candles kleiner worden en de wicks aan beide kanten toenemen. Dit soort prijsactie kwam ook voor bij de eerdere twee XRP oplevingen. De markt schoof toen zijwaarts voordat een grotere koersbeweging ontstond. Volgens EGRAG is de huidige XRP structuur daarom vergelijkbaar met eerdere situaties die tot sterke candles leidden. #XRP – 5D Time Frame : Candle ️1 or Candle ️2..… which outcome plays out next? Both past instances show strong demand stepping in at local support zone , but one scenario has a slightly higher probability this time. I’m leaning toward one over the other…..Share your… pic.twitter.com/iW0ii2Haoz — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) December 6, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De langste government shutdown in de geschiedenis van de VS is eindelijk achter de rug. Dat zorgt ervoor dat er eindelijk weer vooruitgang geboekt kan worden. Dit is erg bullish voor crypto, en dus gaan wereldberoemde traders ineens all-in op altcoins als XRP. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet… Continue reading Stijgt XRP koers naar niveau eerdere oplevingen door herhaling van candle patronen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); XRP koers toont kenmerken van een mogelijk hernieuwd patroon De crypro-analist benadrukt verder dat beide scenario’s technisch mogelijk zijn. In de eerdere XRP oplevingen waren bepaalde elementen duidelijk aanwezig. De bulls kochten op dezelfde prijszone, de candles kregen lange wicks en de volgende candle toonde een duidelijke voortzetting. Omdat diezelfde combinatie opnieuw zichtbaar wordt, acht EGRAG één van de scenario’s iets waarschijnlijker dan het andere, al maakte hij nog niet bekend welk scenario hij zelf kiest. Het afnemende XRP volume is een merkbaar signaal. Wanneer het volume daalt bij een bekend support niveau, betekent dit dat de bears minder verkoopdruk uitoefenen. Het trading bereik vernauwt en de candles verliezen kracht. Dit soort volume compressies kan volgens eerdere patronen leiden tot een grotere koersbeweging zodra er een nieuwe groene candle ontstaat. In de huidige grafiek ligt daarom de nadruk op de candle die de support zone respecteert. De reactie daarop bepaalt dan of het patroon dat eerder zichtbaar was opnieuw vorm krijgt. EGRAG geeft aan dat hij later op de dag bekendmaakt welk scenario hij als voorkeursstructuur ziet. Alles draait bij XRP op dit moment om twee mogelijke uitwerkingen. De eerste mogelijkheid is dat de markt een sterke candle neerzet vanaf de demandzone, vergelijkbaar met de eerdere oplevingen. De tweede mogelijkheid is dat er een zwakkere candle ontstaat die de XRP markt in een langere zijwaartse fase duwt. Beide uitkomsten zijn terug te vinden in de historische grafiek informatie, waardoor ze controleerbaar zijn. XRP beweegt op dit moment rond $2.05, dicht bij het prijsniveau waar eerder vraag ontstond. Dat maakt deze prijszone opnieuw relevant. De candles laten zien dat de verkoopdruk afneemt en dat de XRP markt op dezelfde plek steun vindt waar eerder grotere koersbewegingen begonnen. Wat wordt de komende beweging van de XRP koers? XRP bevindt zich opnieuw op een plek waar de markt eerder sterke oplevingen zag. De candles, het volume en de structuur lijken sterk op de eerdere twee momenten waarop het token vanaf dezelfde prijszone omhoog bewoog. De komende candles bepalen of dit patroon opnieuw zichtbaar wordt. Het belangrijkste gegeven is dat de grafiek laat zien dat dezelfde XRP marktstructuur opnieuw ontstaat. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Stijgt XRP koers naar niveau eerdere oplevingen door herhaling van candle patronen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

