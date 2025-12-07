Crepe to Guatemalan Quetzal Conversion Table
CREPE1 to GTQ Conversion Table
- 1 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 2 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 3 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 4 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 5 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 6 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 7 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 8 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 9 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 10 CREPE10.00 GTQ
- 50 CREPE10.01 GTQ
- 100 CREPE10.03 GTQ
- 1,000 CREPE10.28 GTQ
- 5,000 CREPE11.42 GTQ
- 10,000 CREPE12.83 GTQ
The table above displays real-time Crepe to Guatemalan Quetzal (CREPE1 to GTQ) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CREPE1 to 10,000 CREPE1. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CREPE1 amounts using the latest GTQ market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CREPE1 to GTQ amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GTQ to CREPE1 Conversion Table
- 1 GTQ3,527 CREPE1
- 2 GTQ7,055 CREPE1
- 3 GTQ10,583 CREPE1
- 4 GTQ14,110 CREPE1
- 5 GTQ17,638 CREPE1
- 6 GTQ21,166 CREPE1
- 7 GTQ24,694 CREPE1
- 8 GTQ28,221 CREPE1
- 9 GTQ31,749 CREPE1
- 10 GTQ35,277 CREPE1
- 50 GTQ176,386 CREPE1
- 100 GTQ352,772 CREPE1
- 1,000 GTQ3,527,723 CREPE1
- 5,000 GTQ17,638,617 CREPE1
- 10,000 GTQ35,277,235 CREPE1
The table above shows real-time Guatemalan Quetzal to Crepe (GTQ to CREPE1) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GTQ to 10,000 GTQ. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Crepe you can get at current rates based on commonly used GTQ amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Crepe (CREPE1) is currently trading at Q 0.00 GTQ , reflecting a 2.88% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Q645.64K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Q-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Crepe Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
645.64K
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
2.88%
Price Change (1D)
Q 0.0000395
24H High
Q 0.000034501
24H Low
The CREPE1 to GTQ trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Crepe's fluctuations against GTQ. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Crepe price.
CREPE1 to GTQ Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CREPE1 = 0.00 GTQ | 1 GTQ = 3,527 CREPE1
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CREPE1 to GTQ is 0.00 GTQ.
Buying 5 CREPE1 will cost 0.00 GTQ and 10 CREPE1 is valued at 0.00 GTQ.
1 GTQ can be traded for 3,527 CREPE1.
50 GTQ can be converted to 176,386 CREPE1, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CREPE1 to GTQ has changed by -18.23% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 2.88%, reaching a high of 0.00030245057037451753 GTQ and a low of 0.00026417334502509447 GTQ.
One month ago, the value of 1 CREPE1 was 0.0002539665953970126 GTQ, which represents a +11.61% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CREPE1 has changed by 0.0002073279517476155 GTQ, resulting in a +272.32% change in its value.
All About Crepe (CREPE1)
Now that you have calculated the price of Crepe (CREPE1), you can learn more about Crepe directly at MEXC. Learn about CREPE1 past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Crepe, trading pairs, and more.
CREPE1 to GTQ Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Crepe (CREPE1) has fluctuated between 0.00026417334502509447 GTQ and 0.00030245057037451753 GTQ, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.0002297092939553298 GTQ to a high of 0.0003589896845933894 GTQ. You can view detailed CREPE1 to GTQ price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Q 0
|Q 0
|Q 0
|Q 0
|Low
|Q 0
|Q 0
|Q 0
|Q 0
|Average
|Q 0
|Q 0
|Q 0
|Q 0
|Volatility
|+13.81%
|+36.85%
|+94.97%
|+704.07%
|Change
|+2.25%
|-19.19%
|+11.61%
|+272.31%
Crepe Price Forecast in GTQ for 2026 and 2030
Crepe’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CREPE1 to GTQ forecasts for the coming years:
CREPE1 Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Crepe could reach approximately Q0.00 GTQ, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CREPE1 Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CREPE1 may rise to around Q0.00 GTQ, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Crepe Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CREPE1 Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
CREPE1/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CREPE1 Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Crepe is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CREPE1 at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore CREPE1 Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Crepe futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Crepe
Looking to add Crepe to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Crepe › or Get started now ›
CREPE1 and GTQ in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Crepe (CREPE1) vs USD: Market Comparison
Crepe Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.000037021
- 7-Day Change: -18.23%
- 30-Day Trend: +11.61%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CREPE1, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GTQ, the USD price of CREPE1 remains the primary market benchmark.
[CREPE1 Price] [CREPE1 to USD]
Guatemalan Quetzal (GTQ) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GTQ/USD): 0.1305711272505729
- 7-Day Change: +0.02%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.02%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GTQ means you will pay less to get the same amount of CREPE1.
- A weaker GTQ means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CREPE1 securely with GTQ on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CREPE1 to GTQ Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Crepe (CREPE1) and Guatemalan Quetzal (GTQ) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CREPE1, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CREPE1 to GTQ rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GTQ-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GTQ Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GTQ's strength. When GTQ weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CREPE1, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Crepe, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CREPE1 may rise, impacting its conversion to GTQ.
Convert CREPE1 to GTQ Instantly
Use our real-time CREPE1 to GTQ converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert CREPE1 to GTQ?
Enter the Amount of CREPE1
Start by entering how much CREPE1 you want to convert into GTQ using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live CREPE1 to GTQ Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date CREPE1 to GTQ exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CREPE1 and GTQ.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add CREPE1 to your portfolio? Learn how to buy CREPE1 with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CREPE1 to GTQ exchange rate calculated?
The CREPE1 to GTQ exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CREPE1 (often in USD or USDT), converted to GTQ using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CREPE1 to GTQ rate change so frequently?
CREPE1 to GTQ rate changes so frequently because both Crepe and Guatemalan Quetzal are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CREPE1 to GTQ rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CREPE1 to GTQ rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CREPE1 to GTQ rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CREPE1 to GTQ or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CREPE1 to GTQ conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CREPE1 against GTQ over time?
You can understand the CREPE1 against GTQ price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CREPE1 to GTQ rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GTQ, impacting the conversion rate even if CREPE1 stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CREPE1 to GTQ exchange rate?
Crepe halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CREPE1 to GTQ rate.
Can I compare the CREPE1 to GTQ rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CREPE1 to GTQ rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CREPE1 to GTQ rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Crepe price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CREPE1 to GTQ conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GTQ markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CREPE1 to GTQ price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Crepe and the Guatemalan Quetzal?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Crepe and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CREPE1 to GTQ and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GTQ into CREPE1 of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CREPE1 to GTQ a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CREPE1 prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CREPE1 to GTQ can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CREPE1 to GTQ rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GTQ against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CREPE1 to GTQ rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Crepe News and Market Updates
Missed Solana? BullZilla Is Your Answer: The Explosive BZIL Presale Is Redefining the Best Meme Coin Presales in 2025
The crypto world is filled with stories of regret, and Solana is one of the hardest pills to swallow. Investors who hesitated at $0.50 watched it rocket into triple-digit territory, creating millionaires overnight. But 2025 brings a new opportunity that many are calling the most aggressive comeback vehicle in the market: BullZilla. This monster meme coin has erupted with a community-first presale structure unlike anything we’ve seen. And as analysts highlight the best meme coin presales in 2025, one name refuses to leave the spotlight, BullZilla, BullZilla presale, BZIL presale, BZIL, BullZilla coin, BullZilla price, BullZilla crypto. The momentum is explosive. The vibe is electric. The early gains are already blowing past expectations. If you missed Solana, this may truly be your redemption arc. BullZilla: The One Presale Everyone Is Calling the King of the Best Meme Coin Presales in 2025 Nobody expected BullZilla Presale to dominate so aggressively, yet here it is, front and center of all conversations around the best meme coin presales in 2025. Every stage is filling at lightning speed, and the hype charts look identical to early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu before their historic runs. But BullZilla isn’t just another meme coin. It’s a mammoth-sized crypto engineered for high-impact momentum, featuring ever-evolving stages, aggressive burns, community rewards, and nonstop visibility. Missed Solana? BullZilla Is Your Answer: The Explosive BZIL Presale Is Redefining the Best Meme Coin Presales in 2025 4 Stage 13B is already in motion, priced at $0.000332380, and demand is roaring. The BullZilla presale operates on a double-trigger system: every 48 hours OR when $100,000 is hit, the stage flips. This creates FOMO so strong that every major influencer has begun labeling it a must-watch opportunity. And that’s precisely why it ranks again and again on lists of the best meme coin presales in 2025. People don’t want to miss another Solana moment, and BullZilla is giving them exactly that second chance. Throughout the BullZilla presale, millions of tokens are being absorbed at a pace even analysts didn’t anticipate. The upward pressure, the growing community, and the massive liquidity plans have created a perfect storm. For many, the BZIL presale is the closest thing to reliving the early-stage magic of Solana, but this time, at meme coin speed. Why BullZilla Dominates the Best Meme Coin Presales in 2025 There are dozens of new meme coins launching every week, yet none of them have matched the explosive momentum or ferocious community behind BullZilla crypto. It is mentioned across social platforms as one of the best meme coin presales in 2025, not once, not twice, but repeatedly. Here’s why: 1. Stage-Based Pricing With Real Urgency The BullZilla price increases every single time a stage flips, and with the 48-hour deadline, investors feel real pacing pressure. Early buyers keep winning, and late adopters watch prices slip away, just like Solana’s early ladder. 2. A Beast-Level Meme Narrative Instead of typical memes, BulllZilla coin is marketed as a titan rising from the depths of the market, a symbol of power, comeback, and super-charged energy. That’s why it keeps appearing in rankings of the best meme coin presales in 2025. 3. Growing Demand and Visibility Crypto pages, TikTok influencers, Telegram groups, Reddit communities, they’re all talking about it. Not only is the BZIL presale climbing quickly, but the emotional pull of “don’t miss this one too” hits harder than any previous cycle. This continuous hype loop is exactly what has elevated BullZilla into countless conversations about the best meme coin presales in 2025. Why Missing Solana Hurts and Why BullZilla Feels Like Redemption Everyone remembers the regret. Solana launched under $1 and people ignored it. Then it exploded to the point where missing out felt painful. That same emotional sting is pushing thousands toward BullZilla presale, fearing they’ll watch yet another phenomenon race past without them. BullZilla has already become a rallying cry across crypto communities. The conversation is the same everywhere: “I will not miss this one too.” That’s why it’s dominating every ranking of the best meme coin presales in 2025. That’s why investors are moving fast. And that’s why the presale stages are flipping like rapid-fire. Missed Solana? BullZilla Is Your Answer: The Explosive BZIL Presale Is Redefining the Best Meme Coin Presales in 2025 5 Conclusion: If You Missed Solana, Don’t Miss BullZilla: The Leader of the Best Meme Coin Presales in 2025 This is more than hype. More than speculation. More than another meme cycle. BullZilla has positioned itself as the top contender among the best meme coin presales in 2025, thanks to its escalating stage model, nonstop demand, viral branding, and “don’t miss out this time” energy that is attracting thousands daily. If Solana was the heartbreak, BullZilla can be the comeback. Missed Solana? BullZilla Is Your Answer: The Explosive BZIL Presale Is Redefining the Best Meme Coin Presales in 2025 6 For More Information: BZIL Official Website Join BZIL Telegram Channel Follow BZIL on X (Formerly Twitter) Summary The article highlights BullZilla as the ultimate redemption opportunity for investors who regret missing Solana’s early rise. With the BullZilla presale exploding in demand, rapidly flipping stages every 48 hours or upon hitting $100,000, it has quickly become one of the best meme coin presales in 2025. Stage 13B is already live at $0.000332380, with massive community momentum and nonstop hype. While Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash remain strong, neither offers the explosive early-stage potential that BZIL presale, BulllZilla coin, BullZilla price, and BullZilla crypto now deliver. The article emphasizes urgency, calling BullZilla the top meme coin presale of 2025 and the perfect second chance for those who missed Solana’s historic breakout. Read More: Missed Solana? BullZilla Is Your Answer: The Explosive BZIL Presale Is Redefining the Best Meme Coin Presales in 2025">Missed Solana? BullZilla Is Your Answer: The Explosive BZIL Presale Is Redefining the Best Meme Coin Presales in 20252025/12/08
Ric Edelman Sticks to Bitcoin Allocation Strategy Amid Current Market Dip
The post Ric Edelman Sticks to Bitcoin Allocation Strategy Amid Current Market Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ric Edelman’s Bitcoin investment strategies recommend allocating 10% to 40% of portfolios to cryptocurrencies, viewing current prices below $90,000 as prime buying opportunities for long-term investors amid institutional adoption and regulatory clarity. Edelman maintains his June recommendations despite Bitcoin’s dip from record highs, emphasizing dips as ideal entry points. Institutions like Harvard are increasing crypto exposure through ETFs, signaling growing mainstream acceptance. Bitcoin’s market cap could reach $19 trillion, a 955% rise, driven by blockchain adoption across Fortune 500 companies, per Edelman. Explore Ric Edelman’s timeless Bitcoin investment strategies amid market dips. Learn why now is the time to allocate to crypto for long-term gains. Discover expert insights on portfolio diversification today. What Are Ric Edelman’s Bitcoin Investment Strategies? Bitcoin investment strategies advocated by Ric Edelman involve allocating 10% of conservative portfolios and up to 40% for aggressive ones to digital assets, reflecting improved regulatory clarity and institutional involvement. Despite Bitcoin trading below $90,000, Edelman sees this as a compelling buying opportunity, similar to stock market corrections where long-term investors capitalize on declines of 20-30% in assets like the S&P 500. He stresses that such periods historically represent entry points for sustained growth in volatile markets. How Has Institutional Adoption Influenced Bitcoin’s Maturity? Institutional adoption has significantly bolstered Bitcoin’s position as a mainstream asset, with entities like Harvard University disclosing a $116 million stake in the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust, the leading Bitcoin ETF. This trend extends beyond academia to the Fortune 500, where companies are integrating blockchain networks, fostering stability and permanence in crypto markets. Edelman, founder of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals, notes that this engagement mirrors traditional finance’s treatment of equities, a shift unimaginable a decade ago. Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas described Edelman’s endorsement as a pivotal moment for traditional finance’s embrace of…2025/12/08
SHIB Price Analysis for December 7
The post SHIB Price Analysis for December 7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The last day of the week is controlled by bears, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinMarketCap SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.76% over the last day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local support of $0.00000833. If a breakout happens and the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.00000820 range. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from the key levels. The volume has declined, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the moment. You Might Also Like In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario over the next few days. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, if bulls lose the interim level of $0.00000750, traders may see a test of the $0.00000678 support shortly. SHIB is trading at $0.00000832 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-analysis-for-december-72025/12/08
‘Stablecoins won’t democratize finance’- IMF’s warning puts issuers in focus
The post ‘Stablecoins won’t democratize finance’- IMF’s warning puts issuers in focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins are going against one of crypto’s value propositions of “democratizing” finance. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), concentrating stablecoin issuance to top private firms would achieve the opposite of crypto’s main goal. Source: X The IMF report by Professor Eswar Prasad added, “Stablecoins are facilitating decentralized finance, but they are the antithesis of decentralization. They don’t rely on decentralized trust mediated by computer code but rather on trust in the institutions that issue them.” U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins vs. others For Prof. Prasad, stablecoins could reinforce the current international monetary system, thereby boosting the dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins. As of the time of writing, US dollar-based stablecoins, including Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, collectively command over $303 billion worth of the market supply, or 99.7%. Source: Artemis Euro-based stablecoins have been growing steadily, currently reaching $617 million. If this momentum continues, they could potentially hit $1 billion by 2026. However, the dominance of U.S. dollar stablecoins might weaken rival currencies such as the Euro and yen, according to Prasad. Additionally, developing countries with highly inflationary currencies may face significant capital outflows. This occurs as citizens seek more stable and robust alternatives. Standard Chartered estimated the outflows could hit $1 trillion from emerging markets into stablecoins. However, the Eurozone and China are already pushing for their own versions of digital currencies to protect themselves from U.S. dollar dominance. However, Noritaka Okabe, CEO of JPYC Co., disagreed with the IMF’s “issuer control” statement. For context, JPYC Co. is Japan’s first regulated yen-based stablecoin for payments and DeFi usage. Okabe said that users directly manage funds via “self-wallets” without intermediary control. Source: X Stablecoin inflows recover The stablecoin sector has emerged as a breakout use case for cryptocurrency, particularly for faster and more reliable cross-border payments. In July, the U.S government passed…2025/12/08
Explore More About Crepe
Crepe Price
Learn more about Crepe (CREPE1) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Crepe Price Prediction
Explore CREPE1 forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Crepe may be headed.
How to Buy Crepe
Want to buy Crepe? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
CREPE1/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade CREPE1/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
CREPE1 USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on CREPE1 with leverage. Explore CREPE1 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More Crepe to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to GTQ Conversions
Why Buy Crepe with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Crepe.
Join millions of users and buy Crepe with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.