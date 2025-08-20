More About CREPE1

Crepe Logo

Crepe Price(CREPE1)

1 CREPE1 to USD Live Price:

$0.000009
+125.00%1D
USD
Crepe (CREPE1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-20 15:43:10 (UTC+8)

Crepe (CREPE1) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000004
24H Low
$ 0.000034341
24H High

$ 0.000004
$ 0.000034341
--
--
+4.43%

+125.00%

+124.07%

+124.07%

Crepe (CREPE1) real-time price is $ 0.000008963. Over the past 24 hours, CREPE1 traded between a low of $ 0.000004 and a high of $ 0.000034341, showing active market volatility. CREPE1's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, CREPE1 has changed by +4.43% over the past hour, +125.00% over 24 hours, and +124.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Crepe (CREPE1) Market Information

$ 24.20K
$ 24.20K$ 24.20K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

BSC

The current Market Cap of Crepe is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.20K. The circulating supply of CREPE1 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Crepe (CREPE1) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Crepe for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000005+125.00%
30 Days$ +0.000004963+124.07%
60 Days$ +0.000004963+124.07%
90 Days$ +0.000004963+124.07%
Crepe Price Change Today

Today, CREPE1 recorded a change of $ +0.000005 (+125.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Crepe 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000004963 (+124.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Crepe 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CREPE1 saw a change of $ +0.000004963 (+124.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Crepe 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000004963 (+124.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Crepe (CREPE1)?

Check out the Crepe Price History page now.

What is Crepe (CREPE1)

Crepe is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Crepe investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CREPE1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Crepe on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Crepe buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Crepe Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Crepe (CREPE1) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Crepe (CREPE1) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Crepe.

Check the Crepe price prediction now!

Crepe (CREPE1) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Crepe (CREPE1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CREPE1 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Crepe (CREPE1)

Looking for how to buy Crepe? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Crepe on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CREPE1 to Local Currencies

1 Crepe(CREPE1) to VND
0.235861345
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to AUD
A$0.00001389265
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to GBP
0.00000663262
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to EUR
0.00000761855
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to USD
$0.000008963
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to MYR
RM0.00003782386
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to TRY
0.00036667633
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to JPY
¥0.001317561
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to ARS
ARS$0.01158001674
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to RUB
0.00072035631
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to INR
0.00078013952
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to IDR
Rp0.14693440272
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to KRW
0.0125356518
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to PHP
0.00051124952
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to EGP
￡E.0.00043631884
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to BRL
R$0.00004920687
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to CAD
C$0.00001236894
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to BDT
0.00108918376
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to NGN
0.01376797467
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to COP
$0.03614105675
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to ZAR
R.0.00015837621
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to UAH
0.00037088894
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to VES
Bs0.001218968
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to CLP
$0.008631369
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to PKR
Rs0.00253688752
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to KZT
0.0048265755
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to THB
฿0.00029192491
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to TWD
NT$0.00027139964
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to AED
د.إ0.00003289421
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to CHF
Fr0.0000071704
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to HKD
HK$0.0000699114
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to AMD
֏0.0034274512
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to MAD
.د.م0.00008075663
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to MXN
$0.00016841477
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to SAR
ريال0.00003361125
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to PLN
0.00003271495
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to RON
лв0.00003889942
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to SEK
kr0.0000860448
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to BGN
лв0.00001496821
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to HUF
Ft0.00303621625
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to CZK
0.00018840226
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to KWD
د.ك0.000002733715
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to ILS
0.00003038457
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to AOA
Kz0.00817040191
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to BHD
.د.ب0.000003379051
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to BMD
$0.000008963
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to DKK
kr0.00005745283
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to HNL
L0.00023545801
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to MUR
0.00041167059
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to NAD
$0.00015765917
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to NOK
kr0.00009196038
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to NZD
$0.00001532673
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to PAB
B/.0.000008963
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to PGK
K0.00003755497
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to QAR
ر.ق0.00003253569
1 Crepe(CREPE1) to RSD
дин.0.00090221558

Crepe Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Crepe, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crepe

How much is Crepe (CREPE1) worth today?
The live CREPE1 price in USD is 0.000008963 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CREPE1 to USD price?
The current price of CREPE1 to USD is $ 0.000008963. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Crepe?
The market cap for CREPE1 is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CREPE1?
The circulating supply of CREPE1 is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CREPE1?
CREPE1 achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CREPE1?
CREPE1 saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of CREPE1?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CREPE1 is $ 24.20K USD.
Will CREPE1 go higher this year?
CREPE1 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CREPE1 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Crepe (CREPE1) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-19 15:30:00Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
08-19 03:40:00Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
08-18 10:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins

Hot News

What Is Overlay Protocol? 3 Core Mechanisms That Instantly Turn Any Data Stream Into a Trading Market

Overlay Protocol introduces an innovative counterparty-free trading mechanism that completely disrupts the traditional liquidity-dependent model of derivatives markets. It enables trading on any predictable data stream, while its intelligent OVL token mint-and-burn system dynamically balances profits and losses. This provides a groundbreaking solution for DeFi.

August 20, 2025

AMA Recap Summary of The MEXC Win-ning Guide: Maximize Your Profits!

On August 19, 2025, MEXC hosted an exciting AMA titled “The MEXC Win-ning Guide: Maximize Your Profits!”featuring community trader Moonlight alongside the MEXC hosts. The focus of the session was the highly anticipated 10 million USDT MEXC Win-ning Trading Competition, a global event designed to make trading both rewarding and engaging.

August 20, 2025

MEXC x $MEW: Breaking Through the Crypto Dog Barrier

On August 18 at 13:00 UTC, MEXC hosted an exciting AMA session with MEW (Cats in a Dog’s World), featuring Alley Cat, Community Lead at MEW, alongside the MEXC hosts. The discussion gave listeners a closer look into MEW’s vision, the creative spark behind the project, and how the team is building a strong and loyal community.

August 20, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

