Cronos to Chilean Peso Conversion Table
CRO to CLP Conversion Table
- 1 CRO87,79 CLP
- 2 CRO175,59 CLP
- 3 CRO263,38 CLP
- 4 CRO351,18 CLP
- 5 CRO438,97 CLP
- 6 CRO526,76 CLP
- 7 CRO614,56 CLP
- 8 CRO702,35 CLP
- 9 CRO790,15 CLP
- 10 CRO877,94 CLP
- 50 CRO4 389,70 CLP
- 100 CRO8 779,39 CLP
- 1 000 CRO87 793,94 CLP
- 5 000 CRO438 969,70 CLP
- 10 000 CRO877 939,39 CLP
The table above displays real-time Cronos to Chilean Peso (CRO to CLP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CRO to 10,000 CRO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CRO amounts using the latest CLP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CRO to CLP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
CLP to CRO Conversion Table
- 1 CLP0,01139 CRO
- 2 CLP0,02278 CRO
- 3 CLP0,03417 CRO
- 4 CLP0,04556 CRO
- 5 CLP0,05695 CRO
- 6 CLP0,06834 CRO
- 7 CLP0,07973 CRO
- 8 CLP0,09112 CRO
- 9 CLP0,1025 CRO
- 10 CLP0,1139 CRO
- 50 CLP0,5695 CRO
- 100 CLP1,139 CRO
- 1 000 CLP11,39 CRO
- 5 000 CLP56,95 CRO
- 10 000 CLP113,9 CRO
The table above shows real-time Chilean Peso to Cronos (CLP to CRO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 CLP to 10,000 CLP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Cronos you can get at current rates based on commonly used CLP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Cronos (CRO) is currently trading at $ 87,79 CLP , reflecting a -0,85% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $384,53M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $3,28T CLP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Cronos Price page.
34,01T CLP
Circulation Supply
384,53M
24-Hour Trading Volume
3,28T CLP
Market Cap
-0,85%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0,10033
24H High
$ 0,0958
24H Low
The CRO to CLP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Cronos's fluctuations against CLP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Cronos price.
CRO to CLP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CRO = 87,79 CLP | 1 CLP = 0,01139 CRO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CRO to CLP is 87,79 CLP.
Buying 5 CRO will cost 438,97 CLP and 10 CRO is valued at 877,94 CLP.
1 CLP can be traded for 0,01139 CRO.
50 CLP can be converted to 0,5695 CRO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CRO to CLP has changed by -6,92% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0,85%, reaching a high of 91,31625488771124 CLP and a low of 87,19323450854915 CLP.
One month ago, the value of 1 CRO was 103,47597944965504 CLP, which represents a -15,16% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CRO has changed by -122,27986488751125 CLP, resulting in a -58,21% change in its value.
All About Cronos (CRO)
Now that you have calculated the price of Cronos (CRO), you can learn more about Cronos directly at MEXC. Learn about CRO past, present, and future.
CRO to CLP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Cronos (CRO) has fluctuated between 87,19323450854915 CLP and 91,31625488771124 CLP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 87,19323450854915 CLP to a high of 99,54409246555345 CLP. You can view detailed CRO to CLP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 91.01
|$ 91.01
|$ 109.21
|$ 218.43
|Low
|$ 81.91
|$ 81.91
|$ 81.91
|$ 63.71
|Average
|$ 81.91
|$ 91.01
|$ 91.01
|$ 127.42
|Volatility
|+4,55%
|+13,09%
|+25,26%
|+73,53%
|Change
|-3,13%
|-6,88%
|-15,12%
|-58,19%
Cronos Price Forecast in CLP for 2026 and 2030
Cronos’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CRO to CLP forecasts for the coming years:
CRO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Cronos could reach approximately $92,18 CLP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CRO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CRO may rise to around $112,05 CLP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Cronos Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CRO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
CRO/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CRO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Cronos is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CRO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CROUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
CROSSUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore CRO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Cronos futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Cronos
Looking to add Cronos to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
CRO and CLP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Cronos (CRO) vs USD: Market Comparison
Cronos Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.09646
- 7-Day Change: -6,92%
- 30-Day Trend: -15,16%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CRO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to CLP, the USD price of CRO remains the primary market benchmark.
[CRO Price] [CRO to USD]
Chilean Peso (CLP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (CLP/USD): 0,0010985992376336506
- 7-Day Change: +2,16%
- 30-Day Trend: +2,16%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger CLP means you will pay less to get the same amount of CRO.
- A weaker CLP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the CRO to CLP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Cronos (CRO) and Chilean Peso (CLP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CRO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CRO to CLP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CLP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. CLP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CLP's strength. When CLP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CRO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Cronos, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CRO may rise, impacting its conversion to CLP.
Convert CRO to CLP Instantly
Use our real-time CRO to CLP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert CRO to CLP?
Enter the Amount of CRO
Start by entering how much CRO you want to convert into CLP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live CRO to CLP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date CRO to CLP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CRO and CLP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CRO to CLP exchange rate calculated?
The CRO to CLP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CRO (often in USD or USDT), converted to CLP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CRO to CLP rate change so frequently?
CRO to CLP rate changes so frequently because both Cronos and Chilean Peso are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CRO to CLP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CRO to CLP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CRO to CLP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CRO to CLP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CRO to CLP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CRO against CLP over time?
You can understand the CRO against CLP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CRO to CLP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CLP, impacting the conversion rate even if CRO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CRO to CLP exchange rate?
Cronos halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CRO to CLP rate.
Can I compare the CRO to CLP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CRO to CLP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CRO to CLP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Cronos price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CRO to CLP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but CLP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CRO to CLP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Cronos and the Chilean Peso?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Cronos and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CRO to CLP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your CLP into CRO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CRO to CLP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CRO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CRO to CLP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CRO to CLP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen CLP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CRO to CLP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Why Buy Cronos with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Cronos.
Join millions of users and buy Cronos with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.