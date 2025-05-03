What is Cronos (CRO)

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

Cronos Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cronos, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CRO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cronos price prediction page.

Cronos Price History

Tracing CRO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CRO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cronos price history page.

How to buy Cronos (CRO)

CRO to Local Currencies

Cronos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cronos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cronos What is the price of Cronos (CRO) today? The live price of Cronos (CRO) is 0.08796 USD . What is the market cap of Cronos (CRO)? The current market cap of Cronos is $ 2.34B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CRO by its real-time market price of 0.08796 USD . What is the circulating supply of Cronos (CRO)? The current circulating supply of Cronos (CRO) is 26.57B USD . What was the highest price of Cronos (CRO)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Cronos (CRO) is 0.97455 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Cronos (CRO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Cronos (CRO) is $ 346.88K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

