Ourbit announces completion of CODE Travel Rule compliance integration, marking a new phase towards global regulatory standards.

Ourbit, a rapidly growing global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the completion of its technical integration with CODE Travel Rule and its membership in the CODE Travel Rule Alliance. This milestone marks a significant step forward for Ourbit in building a secure, transparent, and compliant global trading environment. Through this integration, Ourbit has fully complied with the requirements of the Korean Travel Rule and is aligned with the international standards developed by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). This further strengthens Ourbit's long-standing commitment to anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF). For Ourbit, compliance has never been just about meeting regulatory requirements; it's the foundation for protecting users and building a sustainable global platform. Joining the CODE Travel Rule alliance allows Ourbit to better align with international regulatory frameworks while continuing to provide a simple and seamless trading experience for users worldwide. Cross-platform compliant transfer capabilities, powerfully driven by CODE. The CODE Travel Rule solution enables Ourbit to securely exchange necessary originator and beneficiary information with other VASPs (Virtual Asset Service Providers) within the alliance to meet FATF Travel Rule requirements. This means that when users transfer virtual assets between Ourbit and other platforms that access CODE, the relevant compliance data will be transmitted in a standardized, encrypted, and automated manner without human intervention. With the help of CODE, Ourbit can: Implement cross-platform compliant transfers that comply with Korean and FATF standards. Reduce operational risks and data inconsistencies through unified protocols. Join a regulated and trusted VASP network to jointly promote the long-term healthy development of the industry. Safe, transparent, and compliant—effortlessly reliable without imperceptible to users. For users, this integration improves security, rather than making it more difficult to use. Travel rule verification and data transmission are both completed automatically in the background. Users can deposit and withdraw funds freely as usual. A stronger compliance system can effectively reduce risks associated with illicit funds, account misuse, and policy uncertainty. Ourbit is committed to making compliance "seamless yet effective." Users don't need to understand regulatory provisions; they can simply feel that their assets are safer, the platform is more trustworthy, and the experience is smoother. Deepen investment in technology, risk control, and anti-money laundering system construction. Joining the CODE Travel Rule alliance is part of Ourbit's continued increased investment in security and risk control, including: Advanced monitoring and analysis system: Real-time identification of suspicious behavior, prevention of fraud, hacking, and illicit financial flows. Professional AML and Compliance Team: Continuously communicate and collaborate with regulatory agencies and partners. Continuously strengthen the internal control system: covering core aspects such as KYC, sanctions list screening, and transaction monitoring framework. These investments ensure that Ourbit not only keeps pace with regulatory developments but also continues to lead the industry in security and compliance capabilities. Long-term strategy to drive global compliance For Ourbit, compliance is at the heart of its globalization strategy, not a short-term task. This integration is just one important step in Ourbit’s efforts to build a globally interoperable compliance framework, enabling the platform to adapt more quickly and robustly to the evolving regulatory environments in South Korea, Asia, Europe, and other regions. By aligning with FATF Travel Rule standards and partnering with leading compliance solutions such as CODE, Ourbit is: Laying a sustainable foundation for long-term cross-border business expansion Build stronger trust with regulators, institutional partners, and users. Demonstrating the sense of responsibility and compliance commitment expected of a global trading platform. As global regulatory systems mature, exchanges that proactively build infrastructure and compliance capabilities will have a greater long-term competitive advantage. Ourbit will continue to expand its global compliance footprint and deepen collaboration with leading industry partners to create a safer, more transparent trading platform with a superior user experience. About Ourbit Ourbit is a SuperCEX (Super Centralized Exchange) – built and operated by Degens. The team comprises seasoned professionals from top trading platforms and is deeply involved in popular ecosystems such as SPX6900, Harry Potter, Obama, Sonic10, and Inu. Ourbit boasts top-tier memecoin liquidity and continuously launches early trading pairs for high-potential assets, while also offering contract trading with leverage up to 400x, providing the Degen community with a strong impetus to pursue their "million-dollar memecoin dream".