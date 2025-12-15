The post Can America Recover From Its Shipbuilding Crisis? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City (CG 66), the German navy frigate FGS Hamburd (F220), the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Bridge (T-AOE 10) during a replenishment-at-sea, Arabian Sea, March 23, 2013. Image courtesy Ryan D. McLearnon/US Navy. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images). Getty Images Concerned experts, both civilian and military, have been warning for years about the dangers presented by the shocking decline in US shipbuilding capabilities, particularly in contrast to those of our rising geopolitical adversary, China. This week’s announcement by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan of the cancellation of the Constellation-class frigate-building program only added fuel to the fire. “After decades of apathy and neglect, there are no easy nor cheap solutions to getting the Navy on course and in time to deter let alone persevere in a war with China,” Captain Brent Sadler (U.S. Navy, Retired), senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, told me via instant messaging. “Canceling the frigate program is far from adequate as it does not address the need for more shipbuilding capacity, more firepower in the western Pacific by 2027, and a needed frigate class ship to round out a perilously unbalanced fleet.” A shipbuilding collapse The frigate program is just one of many maritime canaries in the coal mine. American shipbuilding delivered nearly 90% of global output at its high-water mark during WWII. Today it has collapsed to just 0.2% of gross tonnage—essentially nonexistent. While China builds well in excess of 1,000 oceangoing ships per year, America makes fewer than five. Sadler has been sounding the alarm about that for years, tying his beloved Navy’s needs to the equally urgent matter of commercial shipbuilding. “We haven’t really done the due diligence, the hard work and commitment of…

The post A $13 Billion Dollar Aircraft Carrier Won’t Stop Organized Crime In Venezuela appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWPORT NEWS, VA – APRIL 8: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man the rails as the ship departs Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding for builder’s sea trials off the U.S. East Coast on April 8, 2017 in Newport News, Virginia. The first-of-class ship, the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years, will spend several days conducting builder’s sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. (Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Delano/U.S. Navy via Getty Images) Getty Images On Friday it was announced that US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth had ordered the deployment of the aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford (alongside other warships and attack planes) to the waters off the coast of Latin America. Since late August about 10,000 US military troops have been deployed to the Caribbean, with half on warships and the other half stationed in Puerto Rico. Another ten F-35 fighter jets were also sent to Puerto Rico in early September. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies called this deployment of the Ford aircraft carrier “one step closer to war” with Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of a conflict with Venezuela, stating that the US may take “land action” now that the sea is “under control.” The Trump administration has justified the buildup by accusing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of running a large-scale drug operation with the country’s most notorious criminal group, Tren de Araguas, allegations Maduro denies. Though a leaked intelligence memo has cast doubt that there is any cooperation between Maduro and Tren de Araguas, the Trump administration has claimed that Maduro emptied Venezuela’s prisons and remains involved in the drug trade.…

