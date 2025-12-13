Can America Recover From Its Shipbuilding Crisis?

The post Can America Recover From Its Shipbuilding Crisis? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City (CG 66), the German navy frigate FGS Hamburd (F220), the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Bridge (T-AOE 10) during a replenishment-at-sea, Arabian Sea, March 23, 2013. Image courtesy Ryan D. McLearnon/US Navy. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images). Getty Images Concerned experts, both civilian and military, have been warning for years about the dangers presented by the shocking decline in US shipbuilding capabilities, particularly in contrast to those of our rising geopolitical adversary, China. This week’s announcement by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan of the cancellation of the Constellation-class frigate-building program only added fuel to the fire. “After decades of apathy and neglect, there are no easy nor cheap solutions to getting the Navy on course and in time to deter let alone persevere in a war with China,” Captain Brent Sadler (U.S. Navy, Retired), senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, told me via instant messaging. “Canceling the frigate program is far from adequate as it does not address the need for more shipbuilding capacity, more firepower in the western Pacific by 2027, and a needed frigate class ship to round out a perilously unbalanced fleet.” A shipbuilding collapse The frigate program is just one of many maritime canaries in the coal mine. American shipbuilding delivered nearly 90% of global output at its high-water mark during WWII. Today it has collapsed to just 0.2% of gross tonnage—essentially nonexistent. While China builds well in excess of 1,000 oceangoing ships per year, America makes fewer than five. Sadler has been sounding the alarm about that for years, tying his beloved Navy’s needs to the equally urgent matter of commercial shipbuilding. “We haven’t really done the due diligence, the hard work and commitment of…