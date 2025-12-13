Decred to Cambodian Riel Conversion Table
DCR to KHR Conversion Table
- 1 DCR78 999,93 KHR
- 2 DCR157 999,85 KHR
- 3 DCR236 999,78 KHR
- 4 DCR315 999,70 KHR
- 5 DCR394 999,63 KHR
- 6 DCR473 999,56 KHR
- 7 DCR552 999,48 KHR
- 8 DCR631 999,41 KHR
- 9 DCR710 999,33 KHR
- 10 DCR789 999,26 KHR
- 50 DCR3 949 996,30 KHR
- 100 DCR7 899 992,60 KHR
- 1 000 DCR78 999 926,02 KHR
- 5 000 DCR394 999 630,08 KHR
- 10 000 DCR789 999 260,16 KHR
The table above displays real-time Decred to Cambodian Riel (DCR to KHR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 DCR to 10,000 DCR. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked DCR amounts using the latest KHR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom DCR to KHR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
KHR to DCR Conversion Table
- 1 KHR0,0{4}1265 DCR
- 2 KHR0,0{4}2531 DCR
- 3 KHR0,0{4}3797 DCR
- 4 KHR0,0{4}5063 DCR
- 5 KHR0,0{4}6329 DCR
- 6 KHR0,0{4}7594 DCR
- 7 KHR0,0{4}8860 DCR
- 8 KHR0,0001012 DCR
- 9 KHR0,0001139 DCR
- 10 KHR0,0001265 DCR
- 50 KHR0,0006329 DCR
- 100 KHR0,001265 DCR
- 1 000 KHR0,01265 DCR
- 5 000 KHR0,06329 DCR
- 10 000 KHR0,1265 DCR
The table above shows real-time Cambodian Riel to Decred (KHR to DCR) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KHR to 10,000 KHR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Decred you can get at current rates based on commonly used KHR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Decred (DCR) is currently trading at ៛ 78 999,93 KHR , reflecting a -0,23% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ៛731,80M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ៛1,36T KHR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Decred Price page.
68,65B KHR
Circulation Supply
731,80M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1,36T KHR
Market Cap
-0,23%
Price Change (1D)
៛ 20,622
24H High
៛ 19
24H Low
The DCR to KHR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Decred's fluctuations against KHR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Decred price.
DCR to KHR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 DCR = 78 999,93 KHR | 1 KHR = 0,0{4}1265 DCR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 DCR to KHR is 78 999,93 KHR.
Buying 5 DCR will cost 394 999,63 KHR and 10 DCR is valued at 789 999,26 KHR.
1 KHR can be traded for 0,0{4}1265 DCR.
50 KHR can be converted to 0,0006329 DCR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 DCR to KHR has changed by -7,06% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0,23%, reaching a high of 82 442,0056825075 KHR and a low of 75 957,62331333733 KHR.
One month ago, the value of 1 DCR was 135 924,16803439314 KHR, which represents a -41,88% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, DCR has changed by 12 373,097060777845 KHR, resulting in a +18,57% change in its value.
All About Decred (DCR)
Now that you have calculated the price of Decred (DCR), you can learn more about Decred directly at MEXC. Learn about DCR past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Decred, trading pairs, and more.
DCR to KHR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Decred (DCR) has fluctuated between 75 957,62331333733 KHR and 82 442,0056825075 KHR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 75 957,62331333733 KHR to a high of 96 610,10131526896 KHR. You can view detailed DCR to KHR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|៛ 82434.01
|៛ 96586.11
|៛ 171104.54
|៛ 279843.87
|Low
|៛ 75957.62
|៛ 75957.62
|៛ 72279.67
|៛ 53170.33
|Average
|៛ 79275.77
|៛ 84792.69
|៛ 97105.82
|៛ 86671.64
|Volatility
|+7,91%
|+24,30%
|+72,69%
|+339,91%
|Change
|-3,61%
|-7,01%
|-41,85%
|+18,51%
Decred Price Forecast in KHR for 2026 and 2030
Decred’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential DCR to KHR forecasts for the coming years:
DCR Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Decred could reach approximately ៛82 949,92 KHR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
DCR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, DCR may rise to around ៛100 826,15 KHR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Decred Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
DCR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
DCR/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of DCR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Decred is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell DCR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore DCR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Decred futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Decred
Looking to add Decred to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Decred › or Get started now ›
DCR and KHR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Decred (DCR) vs USD: Market Comparison
Decred Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $19.761
- 7-Day Change: -7,06%
- 30-Day Trend: -41,88%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including DCR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KHR, the USD price of DCR remains the primary market benchmark.
[DCR Price] [DCR to USD]
Cambodian Riel (KHR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KHR/USD): 0,00025008945687367897
- 7-Day Change: +0,27%
- 30-Day Trend: +0,27%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KHR means you will pay less to get the same amount of DCR.
- A weaker KHR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy DCR securely with KHR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the DCR to KHR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Decred (DCR) and Cambodian Riel (KHR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in DCR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the DCR to KHR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KHR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KHR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KHR's strength. When KHR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like DCR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Decred, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for DCR may rise, impacting its conversion to KHR.
Convert DCR to KHR Instantly
Use our real-time DCR to KHR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert DCR to KHR?
Enter the Amount of DCR
Start by entering how much DCR you want to convert into KHR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live DCR to KHR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date DCR to KHR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about DCR and KHR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add DCR to your portfolio? Learn how to buy DCR with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the DCR to KHR exchange rate calculated?
The DCR to KHR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of DCR (often in USD or USDT), converted to KHR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the DCR to KHR rate change so frequently?
DCR to KHR rate changes so frequently because both Decred and Cambodian Riel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed DCR to KHR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the DCR to KHR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the DCR to KHR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert DCR to KHR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my DCR to KHR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of DCR against KHR over time?
You can understand the DCR against KHR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the DCR to KHR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KHR, impacting the conversion rate even if DCR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the DCR to KHR exchange rate?
Decred halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the DCR to KHR rate.
Can I compare the DCR to KHR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the DCR to KHR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the DCR to KHR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Decred price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the DCR to KHR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KHR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target DCR to KHR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Decred and the Cambodian Riel?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Decred and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting DCR to KHR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KHR into DCR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is DCR to KHR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor DCR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, DCR to KHR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the DCR to KHR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KHR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive DCR to KHR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Decred News and Market Updates
Why Buy Decred with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Decred.
Join millions of users and buy Decred with MEXC today.
