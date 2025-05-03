What is Decred (DCR)

Decred is a cryptocurrency, similar to Bitcoin, with a strong focus on community input, open governance and sustainable funding and development. It utilizes a hybrid “proof-of-work” and “proof-of-stake” mining system to ensure that a small group cannot dominate the flow of transactions or make changes to Decred without the input of the community.

Decred is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Decred investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check DCR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Decred on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Decred buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Decred Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Decred, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DCR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Decred price prediction page.

Decred Price History

Tracing DCR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DCR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Decred price history page.

How to buy Decred (DCR)

Looking for how to buy Decred? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Decred on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DCR to Local Currencies

1 DCR to VND ₫ 326,174.425 1 DCR to AUD A$ 19.21225 1 DCR to GBP ￡ 9.29625 1 DCR to EUR € 10.9076 1 DCR to USD $ 12.395 1 DCR to MYR RM 52.92665 1 DCR to TRY ₺ 476.7117 1 DCR to JPY ¥ 1,795.0439 1 DCR to RUB ₽ 1,027.91735 1 DCR to INR ₹ 1,047.6254 1 DCR to IDR Rp 203,196.6888 1 DCR to KRW ₩ 17,359.9412 1 DCR to PHP ₱ 687.9225 1 DCR to EGP ￡E. 628.79835 1 DCR to BRL R$ 70.03175 1 DCR to CAD C$ 17.1051 1 DCR to BDT ৳ 1,510.9505 1 DCR to NGN ₦ 19,927.56545 1 DCR to UAH ₴ 515.632 1 DCR to VES Bs 1,090.76 1 DCR to PKR Rs 3,494.3984 1 DCR to KZT ₸ 6,418.8747 1 DCR to THB ฿ 410.2745 1 DCR to TWD NT$ 380.65045 1 DCR to AED د.إ 45.48965 1 DCR to CHF Fr 10.1639 1 DCR to HKD HK$ 96.06125 1 DCR to MAD .د.م 114.7777 1 DCR to MXN $ 242.6941

Decred Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Decred, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Decred What is the price of Decred (DCR) today? The live price of Decred (DCR) is 12.395 USD . What is the market cap of Decred (DCR)? The current market cap of Decred is $ 207.91M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DCR by its real-time market price of 12.395 USD . What is the circulating supply of Decred (DCR)? The current circulating supply of Decred (DCR) is 16.77M USD . What was the highest price of Decred (DCR)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Decred (DCR) is 248.52681 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Decred (DCR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Decred (DCR) is $ 296.34K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!