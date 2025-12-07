These Should Definitely Be Watched in Altcoins in the New Week

The post These Should Definitely Be Watched in Altcoins in the New Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst The DeFi Investor has shared his altcoin watchlist, which includes critical market developments for the upcoming week. The week, filled with both macroeconomic and project-based important dates, promises a wide range of activity, from Bitcoin to Solana, from memecoin launches to ETF approval processes. According to the analyst’s assessment, December 10-12 could be a decisive turning point for many altcoins. Here are the prominent altcoin headlines of the new week: Breakpoint Conference, the biggest event of the year for Solana (SOL), will kick off on December 11th. On the Bitcoin (BTC) side, the FED interest rate decision to be announced on December 10 will be the main driver of the markets. A new representative is preparing to emerge in the memecoin market: The Lighter team is expected to release a new memecoin soon. December 10th is an important date for Aster (ASTER) investors. The project will launch its highly anticipated S4 buyback program on this date. A critical turning point for the LUNA ecosystem is Do Kwon’s sentencing hearing, which will take place on December 11th. The DeFi Agent Platform called Almanak (ALMANAK) will hold its token launch on December 11. The first halving event for Bittensor (TAO) will take place on December 12th. Next week, the Extended platform will launch a new feature that will allow perpetual trades to be opened using vault shares as collateral. The stable project will release the mainnet of the structure it developed as a stablecoin-focused Layer-1 network on December 8. For Avalanche (AVAX), another critical date in the ETF approval process in the US is December 12. A new assessment is expected on this date. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/these-should-definitely-be-watched-in-altcoins-in-the-new-week/