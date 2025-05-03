What is DeFi (DEFI)

De.Fi is the Web3 SocialFi & Antivirus. By bringing accessibility and gamification along with cutting edge risk mitigation technology, De.Fi is onboarding the next 100 million investors unlocking previously latent opportunity.

DeFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DeFi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check DEFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about DeFi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DeFi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DeFi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DeFi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DeFi price prediction page.

DeFi Price History

Tracing DEFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DeFi price history page.

How to buy DeFi (DEFI)

Looking for how to buy DeFi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DeFi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEFI to Local Currencies

1 DEFI to VND ₫ 55.47202 1 DEFI to AUD A$ 0.0032674 1 DEFI to GBP ￡ 0.001581 1 DEFI to EUR € 0.00185504 1 DEFI to USD $ 0.002108 1 DEFI to MYR RM 0.00900116 1 DEFI to TRY ₺ 0.08107368 1 DEFI to JPY ¥ 0.30528056 1 DEFI to RUB ₽ 0.17481644 1 DEFI to INR ₹ 0.17816816 1 DEFI to IDR Rp 34.55737152 1 DEFI to KRW ₩ 2.95238048 1 DEFI to PHP ₱ 0.116994 1 DEFI to EGP ￡E. 0.10693884 1 DEFI to BRL R$ 0.0119102 1 DEFI to CAD C$ 0.00290904 1 DEFI to BDT ৳ 0.2569652 1 DEFI to NGN ₦ 3.38905268 1 DEFI to UAH ₴ 0.0876928 1 DEFI to VES Bs 0.185504 1 DEFI to PKR Rs 0.59428736 1 DEFI to KZT ₸ 1.09164888 1 DEFI to THB ฿ 0.0697748 1 DEFI to TWD NT$ 0.06473668 1 DEFI to AED د.إ 0.00773636 1 DEFI to CHF Fr 0.00172856 1 DEFI to HKD HK$ 0.016337 1 DEFI to MAD .د.م 0.01952008 1 DEFI to MXN $ 0.04127464

DeFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DeFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeFi What is the price of DeFi (DEFI) today? The live price of DeFi (DEFI) is 0.002108 USD . What is the market cap of DeFi (DEFI)? The current market cap of DeFi is $ 63.37K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEFI by its real-time market price of 0.002108 USD . What is the circulating supply of DeFi (DEFI)? The current circulating supply of DeFi (DEFI) is 30.06M USD . What was the highest price of DeFi (DEFI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of DeFi (DEFI) is 1.077 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DeFi (DEFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of DeFi (DEFI) is $ 20.36K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!