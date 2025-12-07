DevvE to Israeli New Shekel Conversion Table
DEVVE to ILS Conversion Table
- 1 DEVVE1.05 ILS
- 2 DEVVE2.09 ILS
- 3 DEVVE3.14 ILS
- 4 DEVVE4.18 ILS
- 5 DEVVE5.23 ILS
- 6 DEVVE6.27 ILS
- 7 DEVVE7.32 ILS
- 8 DEVVE8.37 ILS
- 9 DEVVE9.41 ILS
- 10 DEVVE10.46 ILS
- 50 DEVVE52.29 ILS
- 100 DEVVE104.58 ILS
- 1,000 DEVVE1,045.83 ILS
- 5,000 DEVVE5,229.17 ILS
- 10,000 DEVVE10,458.33 ILS
The table above displays real-time DevvE to Israeli New Shekel (DEVVE to ILS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 DEVVE to 10,000 DEVVE. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked DEVVE amounts using the latest ILS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom DEVVE to ILS amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ILS to DEVVE Conversion Table
- 1 ILS0.9561 DEVVE
- 2 ILS1.912 DEVVE
- 3 ILS2.868 DEVVE
- 4 ILS3.824 DEVVE
- 5 ILS4.780 DEVVE
- 6 ILS5.737 DEVVE
- 7 ILS6.693 DEVVE
- 8 ILS7.649 DEVVE
- 9 ILS8.605 DEVVE
- 10 ILS9.561 DEVVE
- 50 ILS47.80 DEVVE
- 100 ILS95.61 DEVVE
- 1,000 ILS956.1 DEVVE
- 5,000 ILS4,780 DEVVE
- 10,000 ILS9,561 DEVVE
The table above shows real-time Israeli New Shekel to DevvE (ILS to DEVVE) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ILS to 10,000 ILS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much DevvE you can get at current rates based on commonly used ILS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
DevvE (DEVVE) is currently trading at ₪ 1.05 ILS , reflecting a -0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₪268.55K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₪100.86M ILS. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated DevvE Price page.
311.98M ILS
Circulation Supply
268.55K
24-Hour Trading Volume
100.86M ILS
Market Cap
-0.03%
Price Change (1D)
₪ 0.3423
24H High
₪ 0.3143
24H Low
The DEVVE to ILS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track DevvE's fluctuations against ILS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current DevvE price.
DEVVE to ILS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 DEVVE = 1.05 ILS | 1 ILS = 0.9561 DEVVE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 DEVVE to ILS is 1.05 ILS.
Buying 5 DEVVE will cost 5.23 ILS and 10 DEVVE is valued at 10.46 ILS.
1 ILS can be traded for 0.9561 DEVVE.
50 ILS can be converted to 47.80 DEVVE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 DEVVE to ILS has changed by -7.05% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.03%, reaching a high of 1.1072956361346051 ILS and a low of 1.0167193059804451 ILS.
One month ago, the value of 1 DEVVE was 1.278096715853878 ILS, which represents a -18.18% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, DEVVE has changed by -0.4004767740387499 ILS, resulting in a -27.69% change in its value.
All About DevvE (DEVVE)
Now that you have calculated the price of DevvE (DEVVE), you can learn more about DevvE directly at MEXC. Learn about DEVVE past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy DevvE, trading pairs, and more.
DEVVE to ILS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, DevvE (DEVVE) has fluctuated between 1.0167193059804451 ILS and 1.1072956361346051 ILS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.0028093695639135 ILS to a high of 1.2221334832943436 ILS. You can view detailed DEVVE to ILS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₪ 1.09
|₪ 1.19
|₪ 2.52
|₪ 2.52
|Low
|₪ 1
|₪ 1
|₪ 1
|₪ 0.84
|Average
|₪ 1.03
|₪ 1.06
|₪ 1.16
|₪ 1.32
|Volatility
|+8.80%
|+19.47%
|+119.13%
|+115.71%
|Change
|+1.63%
|-7.17%
|-18.17%
|-27.44%
DevvE Price Forecast in ILS for 2026 and 2030
DevvE’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential DEVVE to ILS forecasts for the coming years:
DEVVE Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, DevvE could reach approximately ₪1.10 ILS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
DEVVE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, DEVVE may rise to around ₪1.33 ILS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our DevvE Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
DEVVE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
DEVVE/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of DEVVE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where DevvE is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell DEVVE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore DEVVE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of DevvE futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy DevvE
Looking to add DevvE to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy DevvE › or Get started now ›
DEVVE and ILS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
DevvE (DEVVE) vs USD: Market Comparison
DevvE Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.3233
- 7-Day Change: -7.05%
- 30-Day Trend: -18.18%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including DEVVE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ILS, the USD price of DEVVE remains the primary market benchmark.
[DEVVE Price] [DEVVE to USD]
Israeli New Shekel (ILS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ILS/USD): 0.3090511819662454
- 7-Day Change: +0.37%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.37%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ILS means you will pay less to get the same amount of DEVVE.
- A weaker ILS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy DEVVE securely with ILS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the DEVVE to ILS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between DevvE (DEVVE) and Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in DEVVE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the DEVVE to ILS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ILS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ILS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ILS's strength. When ILS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like DEVVE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like DevvE, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for DEVVE may rise, impacting its conversion to ILS.
Convert DEVVE to ILS Instantly
Use our real-time DEVVE to ILS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert DEVVE to ILS?
Enter the Amount of DEVVE
Start by entering how much DEVVE you want to convert into ILS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live DEVVE to ILS Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date DEVVE to ILS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about DEVVE and ILS.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add DEVVE to your portfolio? Learn how to buy DEVVE with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the DEVVE to ILS exchange rate calculated?
The DEVVE to ILS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of DEVVE (often in USD or USDT), converted to ILS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the DEVVE to ILS rate change so frequently?
DEVVE to ILS rate changes so frequently because both DevvE and Israeli New Shekel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed DEVVE to ILS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the DEVVE to ILS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the DEVVE to ILS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert DEVVE to ILS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my DEVVE to ILS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of DEVVE against ILS over time?
You can understand the DEVVE against ILS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the DEVVE to ILS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ILS, impacting the conversion rate even if DEVVE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the DEVVE to ILS exchange rate?
DevvE halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the DEVVE to ILS rate.
Can I compare the DEVVE to ILS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the DEVVE to ILS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the DEVVE to ILS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the DevvE price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the DEVVE to ILS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ILS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target DEVVE to ILS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences DevvE and the Israeli New Shekel?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both DevvE and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting DEVVE to ILS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ILS into DEVVE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is DEVVE to ILS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor DEVVE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, DEVVE to ILS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the DEVVE to ILS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ILS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive DEVVE to ILS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.