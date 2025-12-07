Ether Exchange Balances Hit Record Low Amid Supply Squeeze

The amount of Ether stored on centralized crypto exchanges is at an unprecedented low, which could result in a supply squeeze, say analysts. Ether (ETH) exchange balances fell to 8.7% on Thursday last week, the lowest they have been since the network launched in mid-2015. The amount of the asset held on exchanges remained low at 8.8% on Sunday, according to Glassnode data. The amount of ETH on exchanges has declined by 43% since the beginning of July, which was around the time when digital asset treasury (DAT) purchasing started ramping up. "ETH is quietly entering its tightest supply environment ever," commented macro investment research feed "Milk Road," which added that it was "a level we've never seen before." Compared to this, the amount of Bitcoin on exchanges was higher, at 14.7%, according to Glassnode. ETH keeps getting pulled into places that don't sell, such as staking, restaking, layer-2 activity, DATs, collateral loops, and long-term custody, added Milk Road, suggesting that a supply squeeze could drive price momentum. "Sentiment feels heavy right now, but sentiment doesn't dictate supply. ETH supply is tightening in the background while the market decides its next move. When that gap closes, price follows." BTC vs ETH stored on exchanges. Source: Glassnode Volume momentum indicator signals buying strength Analyst "Sykodelic" said on Friday that there was an On-Balance Volume (OBV) — a volume-based momentum indicator — breakout above resistance. However, the price was rejected, which is a classic divergence signaling hidden buying strength that often precedes upside moves. Related: Why CFTC-approved spot Bitcoin, Ethereum trading is a 'massively huge deal' "This is a sign of buying strength, and typically, the price will follow. Nothing is guaranteed with indicators, but I have found that OBV tends to be one of the most reliable leading indicators." "Mix that…