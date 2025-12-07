The post EUR/USD posts modest gains near 1.1650 amid Fed rate cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.1645 during the early Asian session on Monday. The prospect of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut at its December meeting on Wednesday could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Euro (EUR). Later on Monday, the German Industrial Production and Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence reports will be published. Markets are currently pricing in a nearly 87% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction, which would bring the federal funds rate down to a target range of 3.75%-4.00%. Traders will closely monitor the press conference and a Summary of Economic Projections, or ‘dot-plot,’ for fresh impetus. If the US central bank delivers a “hawkish cut,” this could support the Greenback and act as a headwind for the major pair. “We expect to see some dissents, potentially from both hawkish and dovish members,” said BNY’s head of markets macro strategy Bob Savage in a note to clients. Across the pond, the Eurozone inflation came in slightly higher than expected in November, reducing the immediate pressure for a rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB). Economists expect the ECB to keep rates on hold at the upcoming meeting on December 18. Growing expectation that the ECB is done cutting interest rates could underpin the EUR against the Greenback in the near term. Goldman Sachs analysts anticipate the deposit rate will stay at 2.0% throughout 2026 unless inflation significantly decreases. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank economists see a probability of a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike by the end of 2026, citing inflationary pressure. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions,…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.