Hong Kong, Hong Kong, October 15th, 2025, FinanceWire Edgen, a market intelligence platform for equities and digital assets, today announced "Intelligent Portfolios", a Personalized AI Investment Assistant that runs continuous portfolio-native diagnostics, letter-grade ratings, and personalized recommendations on investor-defined lists of assets. The system produces a single, explainable, cross-asset view that updates as markets move. With this update, users will leverage a guidance model to coordinate specialist agents for technicals, fundamentals, macro, and momentum on lists of assets they own or are eyeing. These agents verify real-time context before synthesizing a one list-level brief with tables, charts, and a final letter score for each asset. The interface centers on the rest of Edgen's interfaces, including 360° Reports, News, and other agents, with per-asset sparklines, grade badges, and a Full Report action for deeper analysis. "Investors don't need more apps or streams of data to see what's going on in markets. Bookmarking an asset is just the first step," said Sean Tao, the CEO & Co-Founder of Edgen. "They need reasoning applied to the set of assets they actually hold or watch. Smart Portfolios maintains that diagnosis continuously and explains the next step." Assets can be added from any section of the Edgen platform. Each list, portfolio, or portfolio becomes a live analytical surface that the system diagnoses continuously." Portfolios (up to 30 assets per list) include Market, 360° Reports, and News views, which combine market statistics, a synthesized letter-grade assessment with rationale, and list-filtered headlines. Additional agentic interfaces are currently in development to augment list-level analysis, like local price pivots, comparisons, and more. "A multi-agent architecture sits behind the scenes," said Holly Hao, CTO of Edgen. "Specialist agents retrieve verified inputs across stocks and crypto in parallel, and the guidance model assembles a single answer for the portfolio or watchlist."

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, September 30th, 2025, FinanceWire Edgen, the AI platform that unites stocks and crypto into a single intelligence layer, today announced a major upgrade that transforms how investors interact with markets. This release marks a step toward Edgen's vision of a transparent, collaborative financial ecosystem, where investors, developers, and protocols can operate on the same intelligent foundation. Investors today face fragmented markets and overwhelming data. Edgen offers a unified platform that contextualizes market data by linking narratives, signals, and real-world events, aiming to support more informed decision-making. Instead of relying on a single model to generate answers, Edgen was designed from the ground up to think in multiples. Its multi-agent architecture breaks complex market questions into specialized perspectives from fundamentals, technicals, momentum, sentiment, and more, then collates their insights into one cohesive response. This structure is designed to provide a more efficient and consistent method for analyzing market information. Each agent's reasoning is fully visible, allowing users to drill down into the exact logic behind every conclusion, rather than trusting an opaque black box. Ask Edgen what's driving Microsoft, and you won't just get a neat line about "earnings momentum" or "AI growth tailwinds." Instead, users will see the technical analyst noting a breakout pattern, the fundamental agent weighing revenue expansion against margins, the sentiment tracker flagging chatter around product launches, and the macro lens highlighting bond yields. Each thread is visible, clickable, traceable back to its source. (Image of Edgen's Fundamental Analysis Agent's Analysis) This is the distinction: other tools deliver a polished answer users can't question; Edgen hands them the scaffolding behind the answer, letting them compare perspectives, test assumptions, and see where the agents converge, or disagree. The effect is speed with substance, clarity without opacity, and a kind of market intelligence that feels alive

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, September 6th, 2025, FinanceWire Edgen, an AI operating system for stocks and crypto markets, today announced its collaboration with Sahara AI, a leading decentralized artificial intelligence network. Through this collaboration, Edgen will leverage Sahara AI's data validation capabilities in a targeted pilot initiative aimed at improving the precision and dependability of AI-generated insights in the stock and cryptocurrency markets. Convergence in Data Integrity Edgen and Sahara AI are partnering on a focused application of decentralized validation within market intelligence. This ensures that the insights used by its agents are accurate, reliable, and validated. It is an early step toward raising the standard of trust in data that powers cross-asset analysis, where investors demand clarity most, due to data fragmentation and overload. Building Trust With Verified Information Verified Market Insights: Sahara AI supports Edgen's cross-asset analyses through its decentralized verification procedures applied in this first stage of collaboration. Expanded Edgen Store: The platform begins incorporating Sahara AI validation methods, elevating the standard of insights available to users. Trusted Foundation: This first stage establishes a framework for market insights transparency and trust that will expand with future integrations. Trust Through Decentralized Verification Sahara's decentralized architecture of AI distributes validation across independent nodes. This yields diverse and trustworthy insights. By combining this structure with Edgen's cross-asset intelligence system platform in a selective rollout, signals and reports gain an added layer of assurance. Investors receive information they can act on with greater confidence, knowing that behind the interface, verification has been factored into the process. Looking Ahead This collaboration marks the first stage of deeper integration between Edgen and Sahara AI. Users can anticipate ongoing enhancements, expanded verification procedures, and an increasingly powerful platform for stock market and cryptocurrency intelligence. About Edgen Edgen is an AI Co-Pilot for investors, bringing

