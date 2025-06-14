What is LayerEdge (EDGEN)

LayerEdge is building the world's first people-powered zk verification layer, edgenOS. With over 1 million users, we are democratizing blockchain verification while leveraging Bitcoin's unparalleled security foundation.

LayerEdge is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LayerEdge investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check EDGEN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LayerEdge on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LayerEdge buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LayerEdge Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LayerEdge, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EDGEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LayerEdge price prediction page.

LayerEdge Price History

Tracing EDGEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EDGEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LayerEdge price history page.

LayerEdge (EDGEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LayerEdge (EDGEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EDGEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LayerEdge (EDGEN)

Looking for how to buy LayerEdge? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LayerEdge on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EDGEN to Local Currencies

1 EDGEN to VND ₫ 259.4659 1 EDGEN to AUD A$ 0.0150858 1 EDGEN to GBP ￡ 0.0071978 1 EDGEN to EUR € 0.0084796 1 EDGEN to USD $ 0.00986 1 EDGEN to MYR RM 0.0418064 1 EDGEN to TRY ₺ 0.3883854 1 EDGEN to JPY ¥ 1.4209246 1 EDGEN to RUB ₽ 0.7865322 1 EDGEN to INR ₹ 0.8490446 1 EDGEN to IDR Rp 161.6393184 1 EDGEN to KRW ₩ 13.4699432 1 EDGEN to PHP ₱ 0.5528502 1 EDGEN to EGP ￡E. 0.4901406 1 EDGEN to BRL R$ 0.0546244 1 EDGEN to CAD C$ 0.013311 1 EDGEN to BDT ৳ 1.2057794 1 EDGEN to NGN ₦ 15.215952 1 EDGEN to UAH ₴ 0.4071194 1 EDGEN to VES Bs 0.986 1 EDGEN to PKR Rs 2.7899856 1 EDGEN to KZT ₸ 5.0615324 1 EDGEN to THB ฿ 0.3192668 1 EDGEN to TWD NT$ 0.2912644 1 EDGEN to AED د.إ 0.0361862 1 EDGEN to CHF Fr 0.0079866 1 EDGEN to HKD HK$ 0.0773024 1 EDGEN to MAD .د.م 0.0898246 1 EDGEN to MXN $ 0.1869456

LayerEdge Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LayerEdge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LayerEdge What is the price of LayerEdge (EDGEN) today? The live price of LayerEdge (EDGEN) is 0.00986 USD . What is the market cap of LayerEdge (EDGEN)? The current market cap of LayerEdge is $ 1.74M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EDGEN by its real-time market price of 0.00986 USD . What is the circulating supply of LayerEdge (EDGEN)? The current circulating supply of LayerEdge (EDGEN) is 176.00M USD . What was the highest price of LayerEdge (EDGEN)? As of 2025-06-14 , the highest price of LayerEdge (EDGEN) is 0.04498 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LayerEdge (EDGEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of LayerEdge (EDGEN) is $ 747.37K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Combo Cards Answer – June 14, 2025 Looking for today’s Hamster Kombat daily combo? We’ve got the updated card combo for June 14, 2025, to help you boost your in-game mining power and earn millions of Hamster Coins. Today’s Hamster Kombat GameDev Daily Combo Cards – June 14, 2025 Each day, Hamster Kombat introduces a unique Daily Combo challenge under the GameDev Heroes theme on Telegram. This feature highlights a set of three specific cards, often from the same category, that players must collect or upgrade to receive a significant coin bonus. Today’s combo focuses on the Development and Marketing category. Here are the three cards you

Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Cipher Code for June 14, 2025 Unlock today’s secret cipher and claim your bonus in Hamster Kombat! Hamster Kombat, the viral Telegram-based clicker game, continues to draw millions of users daily, and for good reason. Each day, players can crack a secret cipher code to earn +1,000,000 in-game Hamster Coins, boosting their in-game exchange empire. If you’re here for today’s cipher code, we’ve got you covered. Today’s Cipher Code – June 14, 2025 Cipher Code: PUNKReward: +1,000,000 Hamster CoinsDate: June 14, 2025 Morse for “PUNK”: This code is based on Morse code patterns. To enter it in Cipher Mode, follow these rules: Note: Tap the screen