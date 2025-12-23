The table above displays real-time EDU Coin to Vietnamese Dong (EDU to VND) conversions across a range of values, from 1 EDU to 10,000 EDU. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked EDU amounts using the latest VND market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom EDU to VND amounts, please use the tool converter above.

The post OpenAI Enhances Global Data Residency for ChatGPT and API Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Nov 25, 2025 07:52 OpenAI expands data residency options for ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and API Platform, allowing customers to store data locally in various global regions, enhancing compliance with local regulations. OpenAI has announced a significant expansion in its data residency offerings for ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and its API Platform. This move is designed to enable business customers worldwide to store their data locally, thus aligning with regional regulatory and data protection standards, according to OpenAI. Global Reach of Data Residency The data residency feature is now available in key markets such as Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. OpenAI plans to extend this service to additional regions over time, enhancing the flexibility for businesses to meet local compliance requirements. Specifics for ChatGPT and API Users Eligible customers using ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu can set up new workspaces with data residency, ensuring that their content, including conversations and custom GPTs, is stored at rest within the chosen region. For API Platform users, those with approved advanced data controls can select regional data residency by creating a new project within the API Platform dashboard. This ensures that requests are managed in-region, with no storage of requests and responses on OpenAI’s servers. Commitment to Privacy and Security OpenAI underscores its commitment to privacy and security through the implementation of advanced encryption techniques, such as AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2+ for data in transit. Additionally, OpenAI does not train its models using data from ChatGPT business plans or the API unless explicitly opted in by the customer. These measures support compliance with global standards like GDPR, CCPA, and ISO certifications. OpenAI’s comprehensive Data Processing Addendum…

The post Nasdaq-listed ANPA to invest up to $50M in EDU tokens in partnership with Open Campus, Animoca Brands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways ANPA will invest up to $50 million in EDU tokens over the next 24 months in partnership with Open Campus and Animoca Brands. The collaboration aims to foster institutional blockchain adoption in education finance and expand the real-world utility of the EDU token. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ANPA) announced on Friday that it will purchase up to $50 million in EDU tokens under a newly established agreement with Open Campus and Animoca Brands. The acquisition, ANPA’s first major venture into crypto, will take place over the next 24 months through a combination of open-market and over-the-counter transactions. Animoca Brands will contribute $3 million worth of EDU tokens as part of the partnership. The venture focuses on harnessing blockchain for education finance, aiming at transformative educational solutions via EduFi, embodied by the EDU token, which serves for staking, governance, and as the native gas token for EDU Chain. According to Open Campus president Mohamed Ezeldin, education has not kept pace with the innovation seen across other sectors, and the collaboration with ANPA helps change that. “Education finance deserves the same ownership, transparency, and opportunity that blockchain has already brought to other sectors,” said Ezeldin. “We’re building the financial layer for education to finally align incentives between learners, educators, and the institutions that serve them.” “Education is the foundation of opportunity, and blockchain offers a powerful tool to enhance access and financial literacy worldwide,” said Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands. “By advancing EduFi in partnership with ANPA and Open Campus, we are empowering learners and reshaping the future of education to be more transparent and inclusive. In the US alone, the student loan market is worth $1.8 trillion and urgently needs targeted innovation and disruption—which we believe EduFi can provide,” he added. A provider of…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.